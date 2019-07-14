NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Yuka Saso of the Philippines poses with the 2019 Girls Junior PGA Championship trophy after a come-from-behind performance at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Connecticut the other day.
Pinoy Golfers Shine In U.S.
(The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2019 - 12:00am

Aidric Chan wins in San Diego

Aidric Chan became the first Filipino to win a Junior World Championship crown in five years, hitting a clutch birdie on No. 16 to edge New Zealand’s Jimmy Zheng by one in the boys’ centerpiece division in the Junior World Championships at the Torrey Pines North in San Diego, California Friday.

But Chan needed to gut it out in the last two holes to pull off the stirring victory, coming through with clutch pars and watching Zheng flub a pair of tying birdie putts to preserve the lead he gained with a solid drive and approach shot to within 8-10 feet which he banged in on the 16th.

He closed out with a 69 for a 72-hole total of 277, beating Zheng (71-278) for the 15-18 division trophy.

“I worked hard for the past few weeks and took some time competing on international soil and trying to finish well,” said Chan, who also banked on his superb putting to hack out the victory. “My putting has been well for the whole week and I knew I had to make it (putt on No. 16).”

That practically shook off Zheng’s composure as the Kiwi muffed his own birdie bid from shorter range.

“But I still had I had to play smart on the last two to buck the pressure,” said the incoming Univ. of Arizona student, who honed his talent and skills under the Manila Southwoods golf program.

Despite a mediocre 72 start, Chan said he believed he could still rally and win “but I didn’t put that in mind.”

“I just played my own game for the whole week. I felt like I had a chance at the end of the third day since I was at striking distance,” said Chan whose victory snapped the country’s title drought in the annual event which features the world’s leading and rising age-groupers.

Daniella Uy was the last Pinay winner when he rallied from four down with six holes left to force a playoff then nipped Ziyi Wang of China to snatch the girls’ 15-17 diadem in 2014.

Yuka Saso reigns in Connecticut

Reigning Asian Games gold medalist Yuka Saso came charging back in the last nine holes with four birdies as she closed out with a three-under 67 to capture the Girls Junior PGA Championship by two over South Carolina’s Jensen Castle at the Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Connecticut Friday.

Saso, who co-led the 144-player field with a 65 in the first round but reeled back in the face of defending champion Rose Zhang’s surge (63) in the second round and closed to within one after 54 holes, bucked a two-bogey, one-birdie stint after nine holes in the final round with birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 14 and 17 to finish with a 36-31 and a four-day total of 266

Zhang struggled with a 73, enabling Castle to take the challenger’s role. But the South Carolina bet fell short of her rally, settling for a 67 and 268. Amari Avery rallied with a 63 to snare solo third at 269 with Zhang ending up tied for fourth at 271 with Alexa Pano, who shot a 66, spiked by an ace on No. 6.

“Winning in the US is really special,” said the 18-year-old Saso. “It’s really hard to do since I live in Asia. I’m just really happy and thankful. My goal this week was to play steady and have fun. I think I did that well.”

The victory also netted her a spot in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April 2020 where she finished third in its inaugural staging last April.

“This will help me in many ways,” said Saso, who is priming up for a pair of pro qualifiers in Japan and the US while considering spearheading the Philippines in this year’s SEA Games. “I’m really thankful for this experience.”

AIDRIC CHAN YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Thurman: Trade blows with Pacquiao, get KO'ed
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Keith Thurman will be making a big mistake if he thinks he can fight toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao eight days from now.
Sports
Pacquiao skips gym work anew; Roach pleased
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
After going all out yesterday in a grueling training session that included eight rounds of intense sparring, Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
Thurman believes Pacquiao is 'clean'
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has had doubters who think he uses performance-enhancing drugs. Keith Thurman isn’t among those.
Sports
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
Russell Westbrook pens farewell to OKC
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
After spending 11 seasons in OKC, Westbrook is moving on to take his talents to another team. 
Sports
Latest
Andray Blatche hits town, joins Gilas in World Cup buildup
By Olmin Leyba | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas cranks up its FIBA World Cup build-up with naturalized player Andray Blatche now on board.
1 hour ago
Sports
Nonito Donaire now in camp for Naoya Inoue
By Joaquin Henson | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Nonito Donaire Jr. is staying fit in the gym even as the date and site for his World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final showdown with Japan’s Naoya Inoue are still undetermined.
1 hour ago
Sports
Mighty smothers Jordan for 2nd win
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports-Apparel Phl notched its second win in a row after drubbing Jordan, 90-76, in Day 2 of the 41st William Jones Cup at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan yesterday.
1 hour ago
Sports
EJ Obiena rips national mark, cops Universiade gold
By Olmin Leyba | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena smashed the national mark as he put up a golden performance at the 2019 Summer Universiade last Friday in Napoli, Italy, sustaining the string of record-breaking feats by Philippine...
1 hour ago
Sports
Ecostrong takes Orchard Intra-Club opener
July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Ecostrong showed poise and consistency on the greens as it secured a 3-2 lead over Perry’s Group at the start of the 10th Orchard Intra Club Golf League championship at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with