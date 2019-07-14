NEW ON NETFLIX
Marinerang Pilipina’s Judith Abil (1) and Caitlin Viray (4) try to keep the ball in play as Cignal’s Rachel Ann Daquis (13) and Roselyn Doria (11) look on during their PSL All Filipino clash.
Ernie Pen?aredondo
HD Spikers check skid, repulse Lady Skippers
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal snapped its four-game skid with a three-set win over cellar dweller Marinerang Pilipina, 25-14, 25-22, 27-25, at the close of the first round of the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference at the Alonte Sports Center in Biñan City, Laguna yesterday.

Team captain Rachel Ann Daquis put up 14 points and 15 digs to pace the HD Spikers, who finally checked their slump to head into the crucial second round of this All-Filipino tourney on a winning note. 

Backstopping Daquis was setter Alohi Robins-Hardy who displayed an all-around game of 14 points built on eight attacks, four blocks and two aces that came along with eight excellent sets.

“We needed this, we needed a morale-boosting win to get us back on track,” said Cignal mentor Edgar Barroga as the HD Spikers improved to 3-4 for fifth.

“We went through a difficult phase when we lost four straight matches. It wasn’t easy. But now, I’m happy that we’re finally back,” he added. 

Eager to end their drought that also included a pair of tough losses in the PSL Spike on Tour in Negros Occidental last week, the HD Spikers opened the game with a bang, stunning the Lady Skippers with a one-sided 11-point romp.

But Cignal needed to toughen up in the next two as Marinerang Pilipina kept the game close, even extending the match in the third.

