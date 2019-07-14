Nonito Donaire now in camp for Naoya Inoue

MANILA, Philippines — Nonito Donaire Jr. is staying fit in the gym even as the date and site for his World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final showdown with Japan’s Naoya Inoue are still undetermined. It appears that the world bantamweight championship fight will be held sometime in the fall, the season between summer and winter, so September, October and November are options.

Donaire’s wife Rachel said the Filipino Flash has been dutifully working out for the duel against the man called “The Monster.” “Jun has been in camp,” she said the other day. “We’re waiting for confirmation from Richard (Schaefer) when and where the fight will be held.” Schaefer, who promotes Donaire, is Ringstar Sports CEO and the WBSS co-founder. No matter when and where, Donaire will be ready for Inoue.

Donaire, 36, holds the “super” WBA/WBC diamond bantamweight crowns while Inoue is the “regular” WBA/IBF unified champion. They both hurdled two opponents on the way to booking their WBSS final fight for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Last May, Inoue showed up at the IBF Convention in Macau and IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas’ trainer Joven Jimenez sized him up. “Magandang laban nila ni Donaire,” said Jimenez who attended the gathering with Ancajas and MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons. “”Mukhang matibay si Inoue.” The problem was Inoue didn’t talk much. “Hindi siya nagsalita,” said Jimenez. “Wala siyang interpreter na dala.”

Inoue, 26, lets his fists do the talking. He’s unbeaten with an 18-0 record, including 16 KOs. His last three fights took only 441 total seconds as Inoue demolished the UK’s Jamie McDonnell in 1:52, the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Payano in 1:10 and Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez in 1:19 of the second round. The three victims entered the ring with a combined record of 68-3-1 so they were no patsies.

Of Inoue’s 18 bouts, 13 were for the world title. He won the WBC lightflyweight belt in his sixth fight and later annexed the WBO superflyweight crown. Donaire is a lot more experienced with a record of 40-5, including 26 KOs. He has held the IBF/IBO flyweight, interim WBA superflyweight, WBC/WBO bantamweight, WBO superbantamweight and WBA featherweight titles and now owns the “super” WBA bantamweight crown. Donaire has figured in over 20 world championship fights.

Former two-time world titlist Gerry Peñalosa said two factors going for Donaire are his experience and the high quality of his opposition. “Inoue is young, hungry but untested,” said Peñalosa. “If Donaire is 100 percent in condition, it’s 60-40 he’ll win. If he’s 80 or even 90 percent, baka alanganin. If both fighters are 100 percent, it’ll be 50-50.”

Peñalosa said if Donaire lands his left hook, it will be lights out for Inoue. “Donaire is very talented but Inoue has power, too,” he said. “The one who connects the knockout punch first will be the winner. Donaire has fought several world champions so that experience will go a long way. I think Donaire’s corner will be prepared with Kenny Adams and his father Dodong. I’m looking forward to a great fight.”