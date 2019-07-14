NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Nonito Donaire now in camp for Naoya Inoue
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nonito Donaire Jr. is staying fit in the gym even as the date and site for his World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final showdown with Japan’s Naoya Inoue are still undetermined. It appears that the world bantamweight championship fight will be held sometime in the fall, the season between summer and winter, so September, October and November are options.

Donaire’s wife Rachel said the Filipino Flash has been dutifully working out for the duel against the man called “The Monster.” “Jun has been in camp,” she said the other day. “We’re waiting for confirmation from Richard (Schaefer) when and where the fight will be held.” Schaefer, who promotes Donaire, is Ringstar Sports CEO and the WBSS co-founder. No matter when and where, Donaire will be ready for Inoue.

Donaire, 36, holds the “super” WBA/WBC diamond bantamweight crowns while Inoue is the “regular” WBA/IBF unified champion.  They both hurdled two opponents on the way to booking their WBSS final fight for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. 

Last May, Inoue showed up at the IBF Convention in Macau and IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas’ trainer Joven Jimenez sized him up. “Magandang laban nila ni Donaire,” said Jimenez who attended the gathering with Ancajas and MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons. “”Mukhang matibay si Inoue.” The problem was Inoue didn’t talk much. “Hindi siya nagsalita,” said Jimenez. “Wala siyang interpreter na dala.”

Inoue, 26, lets his fists do the talking. He’s unbeaten with an 18-0 record, including 16 KOs. His last three fights took only 441 total seconds as Inoue demolished the UK’s Jamie McDonnell in 1:52, the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Payano in 1:10 and Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez in 1:19 of the second round. The three victims entered the ring with a combined record of 68-3-1 so they were no patsies.

Of Inoue’s 18 bouts, 13 were for the world title. He won the WBC lightflyweight belt in his sixth fight and later annexed the WBO superflyweight crown. Donaire is a lot more experienced with a record of 40-5, including 26 KOs. He has held the IBF/IBO flyweight, interim WBA superflyweight, WBC/WBO bantamweight, WBO superbantamweight and WBA featherweight titles and now owns the “super” WBA bantamweight crown. Donaire has figured in over 20 world championship fights.

Former two-time world titlist Gerry Peñalosa said two factors going for Donaire are his experience and the high quality of his opposition. “Inoue is young, hungry but untested,” said Peñalosa. “If Donaire is 100 percent in condition, it’s 60-40 he’ll win. If he’s 80 or even 90 percent, baka alanganin. If both fighters are 100 percent, it’ll be 50-50.”

Peñalosa said if Donaire lands his left hook, it will be lights out for Inoue. “Donaire is very talented but Inoue has power, too,” he said.  “The one who connects the knockout punch first will be the winner. Donaire has fought several world champions so that experience will go a long way. I think Donaire’s corner will be prepared with Kenny Adams and his father Dodong. I’m looking forward to a great fight.”

BOXING NAOYA INOUE NONITO DONAIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Thurman: Trade blows with Pacquiao, get KO'ed
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Keith Thurman will be making a big mistake if he thinks he can fight toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao eight days from now.
Sports
Pacquiao skips gym work anew; Roach pleased
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
After going all out yesterday in a grueling training session that included eight rounds of intense sparring, Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
Thurman believes Pacquiao is 'clean'
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has had doubters who think he uses performance-enhancing drugs. Keith Thurman isn’t among those.
Sports
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
Russell Westbrook pens farewell to OKC
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
After spending 11 seasons in OKC, Westbrook is moving on to take his talents to another team. 
Sports
Latest
Andray Blatche hits town, joins Gilas in World Cup buildup
By Olmin Leyba | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas cranks up its FIBA World Cup build-up with naturalized player Andray Blatche now on board.
1 hour ago
Sports
Nonito Donaire now in camp for Naoya Inoue
By Joaquin Henson | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Nonito Donaire Jr. is staying fit in the gym even as the date and site for his World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final showdown with Japan’s Naoya Inoue are still undetermined.
1 hour ago
Sports
Mighty smothers Jordan for 2nd win
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports-Apparel Phl notched its second win in a row after drubbing Jordan, 90-76, in Day 2 of the 41st William Jones Cup at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan yesterday.
1 hour ago
Sports
EJ Obiena rips national mark, cops Universiade gold
By Olmin Leyba | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena smashed the national mark as he put up a golden performance at the 2019 Summer Universiade last Friday in Napoli, Italy, sustaining the string of record-breaking feats by Philippine...
1 hour ago
Sports
Ecostrong takes Orchard Intra-Club opener
July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Ecostrong showed poise and consistency on the greens as it secured a 3-2 lead over Perry’s Group at the start of the 10th Orchard Intra Club Golf League championship at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with