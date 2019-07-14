Mighty smothers Jordan for 2nd win

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports-Apparel Phl notched its second win in a row after drubbing Jordan, 90-76, in Day 2 of the 41st William Jones Cup at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan yesterday.

Coming off 24-point outing in Mighty Sports’ huge 98-72 debut win over Iran the other day, Eugene Phelps once again spearheaded the Philippine bet’s attack with 20 points that went with five rebounds and two steals in just 18 minutes of action.

Renaldo Balkman, the former SMB and Alab Pilipinas import, pumped in 17 markers, seven boards, two steals and two blocks to backstop the ex-Phoenix Fuel reinforcement Phelps in yet another dominating win of Mighty which banked on a 44-29 halftime start.

Fil-Am guard Roosevelt Adams added 11 points while McKenzie Moore, Zach Graham and Mikey Williams put up nine each for the Charles Tiu-mentored squad.

The Philippine representative thus improved to 2-0 in this eight-team Asian invitational tourney to keep on track of reclaiming the crown.

Mighty Sports swept its way through the Jones Cup title back in 2016 with also PBA imports Al Thornton and Justine Brownlee at helm to become just the fifth Philippine team to rule the tourney after Northern Cement (1981), San Miguel (1985), Phl Centennial Team (1998) and Gilas Pilipinas (2012).

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Fadi posted 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists in a losing cause for Jordan which is utilizing the Jones Cup as its build-up for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup stint this August in China.

Veteran Hashem Abbas and Yousef Abu Wazaneh chipped in 12 and 11 points for the Jordanians who absorbed their second straight defeat following a close 64-69 setback against powerhouse South Korea in the opener.