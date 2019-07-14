Ecostrong takes Orchard Intra-Club opener

MANILA, Philippines — Ecostrong showed poise and consistency on the greens as it secured a 3-2 lead over Perry’s Group at the start of the 10th Orchard Intra Club Golf League championship at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite yesterday.

Gab Macalaguim and Vince Fragante delivered the first match point with a 5&4 romp over Alex Dy and Jock Stacey in the Pinehurst Foursomes format while Robert Reyes and Gino Olivares edged Mike Mapua and Nelson Lim, 2&1, in the Four Ball B at the Player course.

Jungolfers Santino Laurel and Liam Harvey bested Kohn Ocampo and Aaron Dimabuyu, 3&2, in Aggregate that counted as the third point for Ecostrong, which needs to win two games and halve one in today’s finale at the Palmer to clinch the crown.

“We’re happy with the result since we expected to be all-square after the first day, so it’s going to be a battle tomorrow (today),” said Ecostrong playing manager Gino Olivares.

Perry’s Group, the top seed after the eliminations, got its match points from Nemi Pagtakhan and captain Louie Garcia, 1-up in High-Low over Ace Stehmeier and Frank Garcia, while Steve Jarvis and John Baron nipped Sam Baltazar and Arnel Racadio, 2&1, in Four Ball C.