NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Alyssa Valdez said that the Petro Gazz Angels 'really wanted it bad' to extend the PVL Reinforced Conference Finals series to a winner-take-all Game Three on Sunday
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz 'really wanted it bad' to force Game Three — Alyssa Valdez
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2019 - 8:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels simply played inspired volleyball in Game Two of the PVL Reinforced Conference Finals to force a winner-take-all match.

Petro Gazz wanting to win more, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez said, was what proved the difference.

"I guess it goes to show talaga na Petro Gazz really wanted it bad, they wanted it bad na manalo," Valdez said after the game.

"Mas nagwork hard talaga sila, mas kitang-kita na gustong gusto nila na hindi matapos today yung Finals series," she said.

Despite Valdez and the Cool Smashers taking the opening set in a dominant fashion, the Angels remained unfazed to win three straight sets to close out the game in the fourth.

While the newly minted Conference MVP admitted that the atmosphere in the Creamline dugout was sad and quiet after the loss, she said the defending champions will come back differently on Sunday.

"Tomorrow is the final, final match of this conference so abangan din natin na iba din yung dadalhin namin as a team, as individuals also," Valdez said.

The two teams are set to clash for a deciding Game Three on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

ALYSSA VALDEZ CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
Thurman believes Pacquiao is 'clean'
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has had doubters who think he uses performance-enhancing drugs. Keith Thurman isn’t among those.
Sports
Russell Westbrook pens farewell to OKC
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
After spending 11 seasons in OKC, Westbrook is moving on to take his talents to another team. 
Sports
James can't give Davis No. 23 over Nike money issues: reports
11 hours ago
ESPN and Yahoo Sports, citing unnamed sources, reported that the swap would be delayed because of production and financial...
Sports
Manny Pacquiao gives all in sparring
By Abac Cordero | 22 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao must have thought he was inside the ring with Keith Thurman Thursday afternoon at the Wild Card Gym.
Sports
Latest
5 hours ago
Army outguns BanKo, ties bronze medal series
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Honey Royse Tubino came out strong for the Lady Troopers, who were able to bounce back from their Game One meltdown on W...
Sports
11 hours ago
'Bad game for me': San Beda's Nelle downplays passing exhibition in rout of JRU
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
"Bad game for me eh, halos hindi ako maka-shoot... so what I thought nalang [my teammmates] were making their shots so pass...
Sports
22 hours ago
NLEX adds to Phoenix’s woes
By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
NLEX exited the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on a bright note, outlasting Phoenix Pulse in an 87-85 cliffhanger of a final...
Sports
22 hours ago
Will the son also rise?
By Lito A. Tacujan | 22 hours ago
He wants to follow in the footsteps of the illustrious champ, willing to go through the physical “mayhem” that...
Sports
22 hours ago
Nelle sparkles as Lions roar to 2nd win
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
San Beda leaned on the exceptional playmaking of Evan Nelle as it overpowered Jose Rizal, 74-52, yesterday to nail its second...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with