Petro Gazz 'really wanted it bad' to force Game Three — Alyssa Valdez

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels simply played inspired volleyball in Game Two of the PVL Reinforced Conference Finals to force a winner-take-all match.

Petro Gazz wanting to win more, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez said, was what proved the difference.

"I guess it goes to show talaga na Petro Gazz really wanted it bad, they wanted it bad na manalo," Valdez said after the game.

"Mas nagwork hard talaga sila, mas kitang-kita na gustong gusto nila na hindi matapos today yung Finals series," she said.

Despite Valdez and the Cool Smashers taking the opening set in a dominant fashion, the Angels remained unfazed to win three straight sets to close out the game in the fourth.

While the newly minted Conference MVP admitted that the atmosphere in the Creamline dugout was sad and quiet after the loss, she said the defending champions will come back differently on Sunday.

"Tomorrow is the final, final match of this conference so abangan din natin na iba din yung dadalhin namin as a team, as individuals also," Valdez said.

The two teams are set to clash for a deciding Game Three on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.