Janisa Johnson and the Petro Gazz Angels were able to overcome defending champions Creamline to force a winner-take-all Game Three on Sunday
Petro Gazz forces rubber match against Creamline after Game Two victory
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2019 - 6:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels forced a deciding Game Three in the PVL Reinforced Conference Finals after outgunning Creamline, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-12, here at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson took over for the Angels in the endgame to keep their title hopes alive.

It was a slow start for Petro Gazz where they suffered a blowout 15-25 loss against the defending champions.

But Petro Gazz was able to recover.

Relying on Salas and Johnson, as well as key contributions from the locals, Petro Gazz was able to eke out two identical 25-22 set wins to take the 2-1 advantage over the Cool Smashers.

Come the fourth set, the Angels dominated the defending champions.

Petro Gazz and Creamline will face off in a winner-take-all Game Three tomorrow at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

