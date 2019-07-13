Army outguns BanKo, ties bronze medal series

MANILA, Philippines — The PacificTown Army Lady Troopers emerged victorious over BanKo Perlas Spikers in four sets, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, to tie the PVL Reinforced Conference Battle-for-Third series here in the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Honey Royse Tubino came out strong for the Lady Troopers, who were able to bounce back from their Game One meltdown on Wednesday.

It was a tight affair to begin the match. Both squads traded hits and errors to keep the opening set close.

But a crucial illegal block called on BanKo Perlas ultimately ended the set in Army's favor, 25-23.

The Perlas Spikers had a stronger start in the second set, with offensive showings from both locals and imports alike.

Army was left to play catch up for most of the set.

Eager to get back at their opponents, the Lady Troopers stepped on the gas pedal on offense.

With Honey Royse Tubino leading the pack, Army was able to win the third and fourth set.

The series is now tied at 1-1 but if Creamline finishes the finals series this afternoon, the Lady Troopers automatically win bronze via quotient rule.