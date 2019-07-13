Pacquiao skips gym work anew; Roach pleased

LOS ANGELES – After going all out yesterday in a grueling training session that included eight rounds of intense sparring, Manny Pacquiao again opted to rest Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Instead of heading to the Wild Card Gym here in the afternoon following another early morning run, the Filipino icon stayed at his posh home to recover.

"Go home. Go home," head trainer Buboy Fernandez told mediamen who have assembled at the gym's parking lot, saying Pacquiao will no longer show up.

Pacquiao's decision to take the rest of the day off was welcomed by his team, especially training consultant Freddie Roach.

“I'm actually happy with that, you know, after yesterday's great workout,” Roach said.

Additional rest days have now been incorporated in the training schedule of the 40-year-old Pacquiao, who obviously is no spring chicken.

“We’ve had a four- to five-day (weekly training) schedule lately and it is actually working well,” added Roach.

With just eight days remaining before his mammoth title clash with unbeaten Keith Thurman, the fighting senator is trying his best to avoid a burnout and maintain his peak form.

On Thursday (Friday in Manila), Pacquiao gave his all in sparring, going four rounds each with young fighters Jessie Roman and AB Lopez. Hard mitt work immediately followed the action-filled sparring sessions, and Pacquiao, as usual, showed no signs of slowing down.

Pacquiao has been known to overdo things in training, with his team often trying their best to hold him back.

While skipping rope yesterday, Pacquiao ignored the buzzer and went on, prompting assistant trainer Nonoy Neri to slip his foot in his rope’s path just to force Pacquiao to stop.

On Friday morning, Pacquiao just ran the hills of Griffith Observatory and decided to call it a day.

Sparring resumes on Saturday and on the last training day here next Monday (Sunday and Tuesday in Manila, respectively) for Pacquiao, who is set to leave for fight week at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Roach, for his part, likes what he saw in his ward’s sparring sessions.

“Sparring days were great. To me, these are really (more) important than mitt days at this point. And I think he looks good,” said Roach.

“Tomorrow, I expect him to look great again.”