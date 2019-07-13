'Bad game for me': San Beda's Nelle downplays passing exhibition in rout of JRU

MANILA, Philippines — Evan Nelle had a passing clinic in San Beda's rout of JRU in NCAA Season 95 on Friday.

While he struggled to convert shooting-wise for the defending champions, Nelle's passing was obviously key for the rousing win over the Heavy Bombers.

He finished with a total of 14 assists in the game, just two dimes shy of tying Jio Jalalon's record of 16.

But the 21-year-old quickly downplayed the feat, saying it was simply his job to create for the Red Lions.

"Bad game for me eh, halos hindi ako maka-shoot... so what I thought na lang [my teammmates] were making their shots so pass it to them na lang," Nelle said after the game.

"[I] create na lang para sila na yung magscore talaga kasi yun naman talaga yung trabaho [ko]: to pass," he added.

For Nelle, his performance making good in his team's and coaches' trust in making him the team's starting point guard.

"It's a privilege kasi eh to be a starter for San Beda," he said.

"It's kind of a big deal... credits lang to coach kasi pinagkakatiwalaan niya ko," he added.

Nelle and the San Beda Red Lions begin their title defense with a 2-0 start and will attempt to continue their winning ways when they face EAC at the Generals' homecourt on Thursday.