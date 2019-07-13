NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
And Jimuel Pacquiao, 19, even took some of the highlights of his dad Manny Pacquiao in training at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles last week as he worked the mitts one time and slugged it out before a gaggle of excited fans.
Manny Pacquiao FB Page
Will the son also rise?
Lito A. Tacujan (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2019 - 12:00am

Commentary

MANILA, Philippines — He wants to follow in the footsteps of the illustrious champ, willing to go through the physical “mayhem” that marked this sport to prove he is his father’s son.

And Jimuel Pacquiao, 19, even took some of the highlights of his dad Manny Pacquiao in training at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles last week as he worked the mitts one time and slugged it out before a gaggle of excited fans.

Is he for real?

Is he aware that climbing the ring could fetch unimagined pain and torment from rivals raring to inflict severe harm particularly to a Pacquiao?

Jimuel knows it will be a perilous journey

But confident “his passion for boxing” – pedigree, bloodline and all – would give his young career the boost despite virulent objection from his parents.

“It’s my passion,” said Jimuel.

He made a respectable start in the amateur rank, racking up three straight wins and looking forward for more fights under the tutelage of his father.

“He doesn’t have to go into boxing,” Pacman, on the final leg of heavy workout for his Las Vegas title bout with American Keith Thurman, told ABS-CBN.

But Jimuel is keen on building up a career despite tremendous odds on top of living up to the image of his generation’s boxing icon, an eight-time division titlist.

It would be a pesky presence in his mind as long as he is into the prizefight.

There were successful father-son duos in the past – the Mayweathers and Joe Frazier and son Marvis, to name two, but these are rare in the fight game overall scheme.

Pacman also dreads the nights he would be watching his son being pounded and mauled – a role he relishes through the years (Ako ang nambubugbog).

And Jimuel should be aware that the only thing constant in pugilism is the unrelenting bid to impose one’s will on the other guy.

And then there’s the question of being borne to glamour and glitz or to grinding poverty.

The young Pacman may have the passion for boxing or – whip up the blood to have the mental and physical toughness to hurt and be hurt in an explosive mix of primal violence dished out in the ring.

The father had gone through this to be the best in the world, fueled by a mission rooted in his soul.

And he is anxious the fusillade of blows would be too much for Jimuel – blows that would not be launched from a base somewhere in the lighted metropolis and exclusive schools but in his father’s troubled South still reeling from decades of civil strife and reeking with the blood and sweat of the poor.

BOXING JIMUEL PACQUIAO MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
Sparmate keeps up with Pacquiao, sees Thurman's downfall
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is just a little over week away from his showdown with fellow champion Keith Thurman, and his sparmates are...
Sports
Balanza tows Letran past tough Arellano challenge
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Returning from a layoff because of his brain tumor, Balanza simply took the Letran team on his back.
Sports
EAC barges into win column with stunner against LPU
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
It was a clutch basket from Jethro Mendoza that ultimately sealed the deal for EAC to lead, 84-82 with 1.5 seconds left in...
Sports
Footwork, speed key for Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao will have to rely more on his speed and movement now that he’s about to face a relatively slower fighter...
Sports
Latest
41 minutes ago
Manny Pacquiao gives all in sparring
By Abac Cordero | 41 minutes ago
Manny Pacquiao must have thought he was inside the ring with Keith Thurman Thursday afternoon at the Wild Card Gym.
Sports
41 minutes ago
NLEX adds to Phoenix’s woes
By Olmin Leyba | 41 minutes ago
NLEX exited the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on a bright note, outlasting Phoenix Pulse in an 87-85 cliffhanger of a final...
Sports
41 minutes ago
Nelle sparkles as Lions roar to 2nd win
By Joey Villar | 41 minutes ago
San Beda leaned on the exceptional playmaking of Evan Nelle as it overpowered Jose Rizal, 74-52, yesterday to nail its second...
Sports
41 minutes ago
Angelo Que back on top, romps to 5-shot win at Southwoods
By Dante Navarro | 41 minutes ago
He came to win, but didn’t expect to dominate.
Sports
Rain or Shine not giving up on Denzel Bowles
By Joaquin Henson | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Rain or Shine has a foot in the door of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals but coach Caloy Garcia wants to make sure the Elasto Painters are safely in the playoffs outside of the No. 7 and No. 8 spots...
41 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with