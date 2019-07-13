Nelle sparkles as Lions roar to 2nd win

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda leaned on the exceptional playmaking of Evan Nelle as it overpowered Jose Rizal, 74-52, yesterday to nail its second straight victory in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Nelle came two assists short of tying the league-record, finishing with 14 on top of five points, three rebounds and the same number of steals as the Lions chalked up their second win in a row after drubbing the Arellano U Chiefs in Sunday’s opener at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

The spitfire sophomore guard had 11 assists in the first half and appeared like he would break the record (16) set by Arellano U’s Jio Jalalon four seasons ago.

But the Lions missed a lot of shots in the second half and went 11 of 34 after making 18 of their 39 shots in the first 20 minutes of play.

“We really thought it would be a record-breaking game because he already had 11 in the first half alone,” said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez of Nelle. “But we missed shots and he finished with just three in the second half.”

It was another solid game for Nelle, who had nine points, five caroms, five dimes and two steals in their first outing.

Jerrick Balanza exploded for a season-high 31 points as Letran turned back Arellano, 81-72, for its first triumph in two starts.

In the third game, Emilio Aguinaldo shocked last year’s runner-up Lyceum of the Philippines U, 84-82, for its first win in two games.

The scores:

First Game

San Beda 74 – Canlas 17, Oftana 17, Bahio 11, Doliguez 7, Tankoua 6, Soberano 6, Nelle 5, Abuda 3, Carino 2, Etrata 0, Alfaro 0, Obenza 0, Cuntapay 0, Visser 0

JRU 52 – Dionisio 13, Dela Rosa 11, Vasquez 9, Amores 8, Steinl 6, Jungco 2, Aguilar 2, Abaoag 1, Arenal 0, Dela Virgen 0, Macatangay 0

Quarterscores: 21-10; 45-31; 66-43; 74-52

Second Game

Letran 81 – Balanza 31, Ambohot 15, Ular 8, Caralipio 8, Mina 6, Muyang 5, Olivario 2, Javillonar 2, Sangalang 2, Reyson 2, Yu 0, Batiller 0, Balagasay 0

Arellano U 72 – Alcoriza 19, Arana 12, Gayosa 11, Salado 9, Sablan 8, Talampas 6, Concepcion 4, Bayla 3, Espiritu 0, De Guzman 0, Santos 0

Quarterscores: 23-16; 36-40; 60-59; 81-72

Third Game

EAC 84 – Mendoza 21, Taiwan 21, Carlos 11, Maguliano 10, Tampoc 8, Martin 5, Gonzales 4, Gurtiza 2, Luciano 2, Cadua 0, Estacio 0

LPU 82 – Marcelino Jc, 23, Caduyac 17, David 9, Tansingco 7, Ibanes 6, Marcelino Jv 5, Valdez 5, Guinto 2, Navarro 2, Remulla 2, Santos 2, Yong 2, Laurente 0, Pretta 0

Quarterscores: 14-22; 40-39; 66-55; 84-82