NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Letran’s Jerrick Balanza attacks the lane versus Arellano defender Rence Alcoriza.
Jun Mendoza
Nelle sparkles as Lions roar to 2nd win
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda leaned on the exceptional playmaking of Evan Nelle as it overpowered Jose Rizal, 74-52, yesterday to nail its second straight victory in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Nelle came two assists short of tying the league-record, finishing with 14 on top of five points, three rebounds and the same number of steals as the Lions chalked up their second win in a row after drubbing the Arellano U Chiefs in Sunday’s opener at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

The spitfire sophomore guard had 11 assists in the first half and appeared like he would break the record (16) set by Arellano U’s Jio Jalalon four seasons ago.

But the Lions missed a lot of shots in the second half and went 11 of 34 after making 18 of their 39 shots in the first 20 minutes of play.

“We really thought it would be a record-breaking game because he already had 11 in the first half alone,” said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez of Nelle. “But we missed shots and he finished with just three in the second half.”

It was another solid game for Nelle, who had nine points, five caroms, five dimes and two steals in their first outing.

Jerrick Balanza exploded for a season-high 31 points as Letran turned back Arellano, 81-72, for its first triumph in two starts.

In the third game, Emilio Aguinaldo shocked last year’s runner-up Lyceum of the Philippines U, 84-82, for its first win in two games.

The scores:

First Game 

San Beda 74  – Canlas 17, Oftana 17, Bahio 11, Doliguez 7, Tankoua 6, Soberano 6, Nelle 5, Abuda 3, Carino 2, Etrata 0, Alfaro 0, Obenza 0, Cuntapay 0, Visser 0

JRU 52  – Dionisio 13, Dela Rosa 11, Vasquez 9, Amores 8, Steinl 6, Jungco 2, Aguilar 2, Abaoag 1, Arenal 0, Dela Virgen 0, Macatangay 0

Quarterscores: 21-10; 45-31; 66-43; 74-52

Second Game

Letran 81  – Balanza 31, Ambohot 15, Ular 8, Caralipio 8, Mina 6, Muyang 5, Olivario 2, Javillonar 2, Sangalang 2, Reyson 2, Yu 0, Batiller 0, Balagasay 0

Arellano U 72  – Alcoriza 19, Arana 12, Gayosa 11, Salado 9, Sablan 8, Talampas 6, Concepcion 4, Bayla 3, Espiritu 0, De Guzman 0, Santos 0

Quarterscores: 23-16; 36-40; 60-59; 81-72

Third Game

EAC 84 – Mendoza 21, Taiwan 21, Carlos 11, Maguliano 10, Tampoc 8, Martin 5, Gonzales 4, Gurtiza 2, Luciano 2, Cadua 0, Estacio 0

LPU 82 – Marcelino Jc, 23, Caduyac 17, David 9, Tansingco 7, Ibanes 6, Marcelino Jv 5, Valdez 5, Guinto 2, Navarro 2, Remulla 2, Santos 2, Yong 2, Laurente 0, Pretta 0

Quarterscores: 14-22; 40-39; 66-55; 84-82

95TH NCAA BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
Sparmate keeps up with Pacquiao, sees Thurman's downfall
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is just a little over week away from his showdown with fellow champion Keith Thurman, and his sparmates are...
Sports
Balanza tows Letran past tough Arellano challenge
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Returning from a layoff because of his brain tumor, Balanza simply took the Letran team on his back.
Sports
EAC barges into win column with stunner against LPU
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
It was a clutch basket from Jethro Mendoza that ultimately sealed the deal for EAC to lead, 84-82 with 1.5 seconds left in...
Sports
Footwork, speed key for Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao will have to rely more on his speed and movement now that he’s about to face a relatively slower fighter...
Sports
Latest
Rain or Shine not giving up on Denzel Bowles
By Joaquin Henson | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Rain or Shine has a foot in the door of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals but coach Caloy Garcia wants to make sure the Elasto Painters are safely in the playoffs outside of the No. 7 and No. 8 spots...
41 minutes ago
Sports
Mighty smothers Iran in rousing Jones Cup debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl smothered Iran, 98-72, to start its campaign on a rousing note in the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.
41 minutes ago
Sports
Lifesavers bounce back, clobber Power Hitters
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Generika-Ayala wasted no time bouncing back from a tough defeat, clobbering skidding PLDT Home Fibr, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14, in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference Thursday night at the Muntinlupa...
41 minutes ago
Sports
Aidric Chan closes in on leader with 67
By Dante Navarro | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Aidric Chan fumbled at the finish but still kept his title bid going with a 67, just two strokes behind new leader Walker Franklin of Connecticut after three rounds in the boys’ centerpiece event in the Junior...
41 minutes ago
Sports
Creamline out to sweep way to 3rd PVL crown
July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
This is one match Creamline wouldn’t want to drop.
41 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with