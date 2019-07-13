NEW ON NETFLIX
Mighty smothers Iran in rousing Jones Cup debut
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl smothered Iran, 98-72, to start its campaign on a rousing note in the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Former Phoenix Fuel import Eugene Phelps led the way with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting that went with six rebounds in just 21 minutes of action.

Fil-American sensations also showcased their skills with Jeremiah Gray providing 16 markers, five rebounds and three assists and Mikey Williams chipping in 10 points, three assists and four steals.

Ex-San Miguel Beer and Alab Pilipinas reinforcement Renaldo Balkman delivered efficient numbers with 10 markers on perfect 4-of-4 clip that went with two blocks for the Philippine representative gunning to reclaim the prestigious Asian invitational crown it won in 2016.

Also featuring other veteran PBA imports in Hamady N’Diaye and Zach Graham together with newbie McKenzie Moore, the Go For Gold-backed Mighty Sports simply overpowered the Iranians.

Gray and Williams joined the spree as soon as they found their touches in the third frame where the Charles Tiu-mentored squad went on a 32-18 burst to make it a commanding 78-51 lead entering the payoff period.

The scores:

Mighty Sports-PH 98 – Phelps 25, Gray 16, Moore 15, Balkman 10, Williams 10, N’Diaye 9, Black 6, Adams 5, Brickman 3, Banal 0, Graham 0, Wongchuking 0. 

Iran 72 – V. Dalirzahan 14, Azari 12, Yousof Vand 12, Vahedi 8, Torabi 7, Monji 7, E. Dalirzahan 6, Dro 4, Bahram Zad 1, Miri 1, Aghajanpour 0.

Quarterscores: 21-12, 46-33, 78-51, 98-72

BASKETBALL MIGHTY SPORTS APPAREL-PHL WILLIAM JONES CUP
