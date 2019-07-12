NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jerrick Balanza and the Letran Knights were able to fend off a tough challenge from NCAA Season 95 hosts Arellano University to take their first win on Friday, July 12, 2019
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Balanza tows Letran past tough Arellano challenge
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 3:56pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Collegio de San juan de Letran staved off a tough challenge from NCAA Season 95 hosts Arellano University to take their first win, 81-72, on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Led by stalwart Jerrick Balanza, the Knights were able to escape the upset and bounced back from their loss against the LPU Pirates in their opening game.

Letran took the lead early, finishing the opening canto with the lead, 23-16.

But the Chiefs were able to ride a strong second quarter behind the offense of Rence Alcoriza and Kent Salado.

By halftime, it was Arellano with the advantage, 40-36.

The squads went back-and-forth from there but it was ultimately a second half takeover by Balanza that caused Arellano's downfall.

Returning from a layoff because of his brain tumor, Balanza simply took the Letran team on his back.

He scored 11 straight points late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for the Knights.

Letran improves to a 1-1 slate while Arellano drops to 0-2.

BASKETBALL LETRAN KNIGHTS NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Footwork, speed key for Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao will have to rely more on his speed and movement now that he’s about to face a relatively slower fighter...
Sports
Buboy bares preferred Pacquiao styles vs Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
If Buboy Fernandez would completely have his way, he would like Manny Pacquiao to fight Keith Thurman the way he did in scoring...
Sports
Angels vow to regroup, seek ‘rubber’
8 hours ago
The PetroGazz Angels hope to put all the pent-up emotions of their Game One loss to the Creamline Cool Smashers Wednesday...
Sports
Thurman will fade vs Pacquiao – Roach
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Freddie Roach does not think Keith Thurman can keep up with Manny Pacquiao especially if their fight next week goes into the...
Sports
Phoenix bent to rise, stay alive
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Embattled Phoenix Pulse seeks to rise above adversity and stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal spot today as it tangles with...
Sports
Latest
37 minutes ago
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 37 minutes ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
3 hours ago
San Beda blasts JRU for second win at NCAA
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Calvin Oftana did wonders for the Red Lions on both ends of the court, leading his team in the rout.
Sports
5 hours ago
Sparmate keeps up with Pacquiao, sees Thurman's downfall
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is just a little over week away from his showdown with fellow champion Keith Thurman, and his sparmates are...
Sports
7 hours ago
Reports: Westbrook to reunite with Harden in Houston
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
As per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the OKC Thunder have agreed to send Westbrook to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul and...
Sports
17 hours ago
F2 Logistics: No sweat in sweet sweep
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
F2 Logistics hardly encountered resistance against winless Marinerang Pilipina, taking a lopsided 25-7, 25-9, 25-19 win to...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with