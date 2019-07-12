NEW ON NETFLIX
Calvin Oftana and the San Beda Red Lions are off to a 2-0 start in their title defense here in the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball tournament after besting JRU on Friday
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
San Beda blasts JRU for second win at NCAA
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 1:50pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The San Beda Red Lions dealt the JRU Heavy Bombers another blowout loss, 74-52, for their second win in the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center Centre here on Friday.

Calvin Oftana did wonders for the Red Lions on both ends of the court, leading his team in the rout.

Meanwhile, Evan Nelle was an absolute playmaker. He made 11 assists in the first half alone.

James Kwekuteye also came out big for the defending champs, leading a strong start in the opening canto.

It was all San Beda from the get-go with a 15-0 start that the Heavy Bombers weren't able to overcome.

JRU only managed 10 points in the whole first quarter.

Despite efforts from Ry Dela Rosa and Marqin Dionisio later in the game to get their team within striking distance, San Beda proved too much.

The Lions deal neophyte NCAA coach Louie Gonzales his second loss with the Heavy Bombers.

Gonzales served as a head mentor for the DLSU Green Archers last UAAP Season 81.

