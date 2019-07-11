NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach share a light moment during Wednesday's media workout at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles (Thursday Manila time).
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Thurman will fade vs Pacquiao – Roach
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 5:01pm

LOS ANGELES – Freddie Roach does not think Keith Thurman can keep up with Manny Pacquiao especially if their fight next week goes into the later rounds.

"I like Manny in the later rounds, that's where he usually excels,” Roach, now Pacquiao’s training consultant, told mediamen at Wednesday’s open workout at his famous Wild Card Gym here in Hollywood (Thursday Manila time).

So don’t expect Pacquiao to come out looking for an early homerun against the 30-year-old Thurman at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas next Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

If Roach would have his way, Pacquiao will be out to slowly break Thurman down in their 12-round showdown for the right to be the WBA’s undisputed welterweight champion.

Even the bespectacled cornerman isn’t keen on an early knockout victory for the Filipino icon.

"I am not predicting a knockout. We are just counting on winning every round, one at a time,” Roach added.

True enough, knockouts rarely come by nowadays for Pacquiao, whose many recent fights have gone the distance. It’s only last year that Pacquiao ended his long knockout drought when he stopped Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to become the WBA’s “regular” welterweight champion.

Pacquiao once again settled for a decision win the last time he fought, against Adrien Broner last January.

For Roach, Pacquiao’s best chance to stop Thurman would be late in the fight.

“Thurman, to me, that is where he usually starts fading, especially in his last two fights. He starts out quickly and fades as the fight goes on,” Roach continued.

At 40 years old, Pacquiao’s best days are obviously behind him, and so is his reckless, devil-may-care approach.

Roach, for his part, expects his longtime ward to fight smart this time, especially against the dangerous and undefeated Thurman.

"Manny has heard the trash talk from Thurman and he's not happy about it. But Manny isn't the type of guy to carry anger into a fight. He will fight the smart fight and stick with the game plan that we have set out to win this fight,” he said. 

BOXING FREDDIE ROACH KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Valdez, Creamline brace for tougher Petro Gazz in Game 2 clash
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
"Di pa naman tapos yung laban... Petro Gazz will bounce back even stronger," Valdez said.
Sports
Lady Troopers moving forward after meltdown against BanKo Perlas, says Jenelle Jordan
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
They had squandered a dominant 2-0 set lead and a comfortable 21-15 cushion in the third set, leaving them in a 0-1 hole in...
Sports
Federer, Nadal set-up Wimbledon blockbuster, Djokovic faces Bautista Agut
9 hours ago
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set up a Wimbledon semi-final blockbuster on Wednesday, 11 years after their epic 2008 title...
Sports
Review: Keith Thurman’s last three fights
By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Undefeated Keith Thurman will battle Manny Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight unified title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in...
Sports
Jayson Castro receives scribes' Player of the Week nod
3 hours ago
The veteran guard has churned out solid numbers for the Katropa in their last two outings in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Buboy bares preferred Pacquiao styles vs Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
If Buboy Fernandez would completely have his way, he would like Manny Pacquiao to fight Keith Thurman the way he did in scoring...
Sports
3 hours ago
Solid 65 propels Que to 2-shot lead
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Que beat Hickman and Aussie Tim Stewart in a duel of power and went aggressively for the pins with his trusted irons, birdying...
Sports
7 hours ago
US World Cup winners feted with confetti, chants of 'equal pay'
7 hours ago
Under bright sunny skies, office workers showered the players with white confetti thrown from the windows of skyscrapers lining...
Sports
8 hours ago
BanKo’s Tiamzon: ‘Tibay ng loob’ key to Perlas comeback win over Army
8 hours ago
Most, if not all, of their set wins were won in comeback fashion, with Tiamzon and the Perlas Spikers going on scoring runs...
Sports
9 hours ago
Roach eager for Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch
9 hours ago
Roach told reporters he was still bothered by Pacquiao's defeat to Mayweather in their 2015 clash, which was hyped as the...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with