Jayson Castro receives scribes' Player of the Week nod

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro is back doing what he does best for TnT Katropa.

The veteran guard has churned out solid numbers for the Katropa in their last two outings in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, both blowout wins against Rain or Shine and Blackwater.

Castro averaged an all-around game of 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in the twin victories won by the team behind a whooping margin of 19.5 points.

As TnT clinches a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the playoffs, Castro emerged as unanimous choice as PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for July 1-7.

The two-time best point guard of Asia garnered the most number of votes out of the 12 players nominated for the weekly citation.

Others who earned votes from the PBAPC include Reden Celda of Columbian Dyip and Barangay Ginebra’s Stanley Pringle.

Meanwhile those who were nominated aside from the three were Roger Pogoy (TnT), Nico Elorde (NorthPort), Mark Borboran (Rain or Shine), Japeth Aguilar (Barangay Ginebra), CJ Perez and Rashawn McCarthy (Columbian Dyip), and Mike Digregorio, Bobby Ray Parks, and Allein Maliksin (Blackwater).

Castro finished three rebounds short of completing a triple-double in the Katropa’s 115-97 rout of Blackwater. The 33-year-old native of Bacolor, Pampanga finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and with no turnovers against the Elite.

Four days earlier, Castro hit 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists as the Katropa downed the Elasto Painters, 102-81.

His heroics had the Katropa stretching their winning streak in the tournament to seven games for a league-best 9-1 (win-loss) record and a shot of clinching the no. 1 seed in the playoffs.

TnT plays its remaining game at the end of the eliminations on July 17 against Magnolia.