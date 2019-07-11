Valdez, Creamline brace for tougher Petro Gazz in Game 2 clash

MANILA, Philippines — Despite drawing first blood in their best-of-three Finals series against Petro Gazz, Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers are far from becoming complacent.

On the contrary, the defending champions are already bracing for a fiercer challenge from the Angels come Saturday.

The Cool Smashers eked out a four-set victory over Petro Gazz in four sets, stymying the imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson.

But it was ultimately an overreaching call that gave the Game One victory to the Cool Smashers.

How Creamline won the match, Valdez thinks, will only serve as fuel for their opponents in Game 2.

"I think Petro Gazz is a really experienced team with two of the best imports right now dito sa PVL," Valdez said after the game.

"For sure, Petro Gazz has the motivation again to go back, that eagerness to win... Syempre ayaw nila na natatalo sa mga ganyan, [so] we're gonna prepare for it," she said.

The Cool Smashers and Petro Gazz have both been dominant in the elimination round of the tournament, tasting defeat only at the hands of the other in two separate matches.

With the win, Creamline takes the advantage over the Angels but it's clear to Valdez that this is not the time to celebrate just yet.

"Di pa naman tapos yung laban... Petro Gazz will bounce back even stronger," she said.

The Cool Smashers are gunning for their third straight PVL crown.