Lady Troopers moving forward after meltdown against BanKo Perlas, says Jenelle Jordan

MANILA, Philippines — Jenelle Jordan and the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers are eager to move on from Wednesday's late game meltdown against BanKo Perlas in Game One of the PVL Reinforced Conference Battle-for-third.

They had squandered a dominant 2-0 set lead and a comfortable 21-15 cushion in the third set, leaving them in a 0-1 hole in the best-of-three series.

"Everybody's just thinking about the next game... forget about this and go on to the next one," Jordan said after the loss.

Jordan was left searching for answers when she and the Lady Troopers just couldn't close out despite their dominant showing in the first two sets.

"I was surprised and mad by the outcome of all this just because I felt like we had control of the game... then we just kind of lost it," she said.

For the American volleybelle, it was the Lady Troopers themselves that made things difficult for their squad.

"We made it hard on ourselves... we were basically just defeating ourselves out there," she said.

Putting the heartbreaking loss behind them, Jordan said her team will just simply get back on their feet.

"It's a team thing, it's a lot of things that we just need to fix and Saturday we'll be much better," Jordan said.

Game Two of the Battle-for-third series will be on Saturday.