NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Creamline Cool Smashers take Game One of the PVL Reinforced Conference Finals against the Petro Gazz Angels after emerging victorious in four sets
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline displays championship mettle in Game 1 win vs Petro Gazz
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 7:57pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers reasserted their mastery over the Petro Gazz Angels, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22, in Game One of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Finals at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Wednesday.

Guest players Aleoscar Blanco and Kuttika Kaewpin were the driving forces behind the victory while locals Alyssa Valdez and Michelle Gumabao delivered in the clutch for the close-out.

Despite the Angels taking the first set, the Cool Smashers were quickly able to get back on their feet.

The normally dominant Wilma Salas struggled to find any momentum in the first three sets.

Errors plagued Salas, and the Angels found it difficult to produce on offense.

Despite the Angels seeming to finally find their groove in the fourth set, the Cool Smashers were able to claw back and take the win.

The Cool Smashers are now on the brink of defending their title.

Game Two is on Saturday.

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Silver sees free agency changes after NBA star shifts
5 hours ago
NBA free agency rules need to be revised after a wild week of deals saw superstar talent shifts and player trade demands,...
Sports
WATCH: Manny Pacquiao meets 'Little Pacquiao' in LA
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Jonah Villamil, a young boy known as "Little Pacquiao" to his family, paid his idol a visit in California after fighting a...
Sports
Serena 'saw therapist' after US Open meltdown, apologizes to Osaka
4 hours ago
Serena Williams revealed that she consulted a therapist after her infamous 2018 US Open final meltdown in which her bitter...
Sports
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'KO'ed' at basketball game
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
During the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge, the retired boxer guarded streetball basketball player Larry 'Bone Collector'...
Sports
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win, Nadal showdown
10 hours ago
Roger Federer can rack up his 100th win at Wimbledon on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) and set up a blockbuster semifinal...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
BanKo Perlas turns back Army to gain advantage in bronze medal series
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Perlas battled from two sets down to take the breakthrough victory over Army.
Sports
7 hours ago
Pacquiao to hold media workout in Los Angeles
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and the rest of his team will open the doors of the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles for his media workout, just...
Sports
7 hours ago
Orphan goes from sniffing 'Rugby' glue to playing for Philippines
By Joshua Melvin | 7 hours ago
Long before Lito Ramirez was one of the Philippines' first homegrown rugby stars he was a six-year-old orphan addicted to...
Sports
8 hours ago
Blazers, Altas squeak past foes in Day 2 of NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The second day of 95th NCAA seniors basketball tournament was certainly not wanting in drama and nailbiters.
Sports
10 hours ago
Thurman has appetite for destruction of 'legend' Pacquiao
10 hours ago
Keith Thurman warned he is targeting the destruction of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao when the two welterweights face...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with