Creamline displays championship mettle in Game 1 win vs Petro Gazz

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers reasserted their mastery over the Petro Gazz Angels, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22, in Game One of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Finals at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Wednesday.

Guest players Aleoscar Blanco and Kuttika Kaewpin were the driving forces behind the victory while locals Alyssa Valdez and Michelle Gumabao delivered in the clutch for the close-out.

Despite the Angels taking the first set, the Cool Smashers were quickly able to get back on their feet.

The normally dominant Wilma Salas struggled to find any momentum in the first three sets.

Errors plagued Salas, and the Angels found it difficult to produce on offense.

Despite the Angels seeming to finally find their groove in the fourth set, the Cool Smashers were able to claw back and take the win.

The Cool Smashers are now on the brink of defending their title.

Game Two is on Saturday.