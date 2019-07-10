NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao invited 'Little Pacquiao' Jonah Villamil to his Los Angeles residence to exchange pleasantries with the young cancer survivor.
WATCH: Manny Pacquiao meets 'Little Pacquiao' in LA
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 3:42pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao had a special guest in Los Angeles while training for his bout against Keith Thurman.

Jonah Villamil, a young boy known as "Little Pacquiao" to his family, paid his idol a visit in California after fighting a winning battle against life-threatening illness.

Villamil had caught the Filipino boxer's eye back in 2016 when he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Pacquiao had sent him a Facebook message praying for his recovery.

Three years later and now cancer free, Villamil and his family were invited to Pacquiao's LA residence where they spent time with the Filipino boxer.

The 40-year-old fighter took selfies with the family and even signed some boxing paraphernalia.

PBC on Fox uploaded a video on Facebook of the interaction.

BOXING MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'KO'ed' at basketball game
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
During the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge, the retired boxer guarded streetball basketball player Larry 'Bone Collector'...
Sports
Manny Pacquiao in good hands with cutman
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
There’s a new man on the block in Manny Pacquiao’s team and he’s called the crime-fighting cutman. Mike...
Sports
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win, Nadal showdown
7 hours ago
Roger Federer can rack up his 100th win at Wimbledon on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) and set up a blockbuster semifinal...
Sports
Silver sees free agency changes after NBA star shifts
2 hours ago
NBA free agency rules need to be revised after a wild week of deals saw superstar talent shifts and player trade demands,...
Sports
NBA allows coach's challenge, replay center reviews
7 hours ago
NBA team owners unanimously approved two changes to instant replay rules that will allow a coach's challenge and other video...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Serena 'saw therapist' after US Open meltdown, apologizes to Osaka
1 hour ago
Serena Williams revealed that she consulted a therapist after her infamous 2018 US Open final meltdown in which her bitter...
Sports
4 hours ago
Pacquiao to hold media workout in Los Angeles
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and the rest of his team will open the doors of the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles for his media workout, just...
Sports
4 hours ago
Orphan goes from sniffing 'Rugby' glue to playing for Philippines
By Joshua Melvin | 4 hours ago
Long before Lito Ramirez was one of the Philippines' first homegrown rugby stars he was a six-year-old orphan addicted to...
Sports
5 hours ago
Blazers, Altas squeak past foes in Day 2 of NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The second day of 95th NCAA seniors basketball tournament was certainly not wanting in drama and nailbiters.
Sports
7 hours ago
Thurman has appetite for destruction of 'legend' Pacquiao
7 hours ago
Keith Thurman warned he is targeting the destruction of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao when the two welterweights face...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with