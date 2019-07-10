WATCH: Manny Pacquiao meets 'Little Pacquiao' in LA

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao had a special guest in Los Angeles while training for his bout against Keith Thurman.

Jonah Villamil, a young boy known as "Little Pacquiao" to his family, paid his idol a visit in California after fighting a winning battle against life-threatening illness.

Villamil had caught the Filipino boxer's eye back in 2016 when he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Pacquiao had sent him a Facebook message praying for his recovery.

Three years later and now cancer free, Villamil and his family were invited to Pacquiao's LA residence where they spent time with the Filipino boxer.

The 40-year-old fighter took selfies with the family and even signed some boxing paraphernalia.

PBC on Fox uploaded a video on Facebook of the interaction.