NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao trains with his son Jimuel at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Pacquiao to hold media workout in LA
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao and the rest of his team will open the doors of the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles for his media workout Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), just a little over a week before his showdown with fellow champion Keith Thurman.

The workout will be held in the afternoon at the famous sweatshop (nighttime in Manila), with throngs of mediamen expected to catch a glimpse of the 40-year-old Pacquiao in action.

The Filipino icon loves putting on a show especially in front of a thick crowd, and on Thursday, he will be showcasing the fruit of his hard work the past weeks in Manila and Los Angeles.

Pacquiao is expected to pound the heavy bag and showcase his power and hand speed through several rounds of mitt work. His longtime publicist, Fred Strernburg of Sternburg Communications, said the fighting senator will grant interviews prior to working out.

Members of Team Pacquiao who will also be around for interviews include head trainer Buboy Fernandez, training adviser Freddie Roach, and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune.

Pacquiao is on his last week of training in the City of Angels, and per tradition, he will depart for Las Vegas on Monday afternoon (Sunday in Manila) for fight week. He is eyeing to taint Thurman’s perfect record (the American is 29-0, with 22 knockouts) and unify his WBA “regular” welterweight with his opponent’s “super” title.

For weeks, Pacquiao has endured Thurman’s trash-talking, saying it serves as one of his motivations for winning.

Thurman, though, sang a different tune during a recent conference call with reporters. Instead of being in his usual brash self, the fighter out of Clearwater, Florida was in a cordial mood and had some kind words for Pacquiao.

"He wants to prove his greatness. He's still reaching for greatness at the age of 40 and it's admirable," Thurman said of Pacquiao.

"If Manny Pacquiao is the man that beats me, he's the man that beats me. I'm going to shake his hand after the fight and congratulate him,” he added.

Thurman likewise changed gears regarding his opinion of Pacquiao’s last fight — a one-sided win over Adrien Broner last January.

"I was impressed by his performance against Adrien Broner. It was inspiring. After watching him, I got out into the streets and ran at one in the morning. Because I just watched a 40-year-old man beat a much younger man. Manny has done so much, but he wants to do more," said Thurman.

It remains to be seen if Thurman’s sudden turn will put the usually loudmouthed fighter in Pacquiao’s good graces.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'KO'ed' at basketball game
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
During the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge, the retired boxer guarded streetball basketball player Larry 'Bone Collector'...
Sports
Manny Pacquiao in good hands with cutman
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
There’s a new man on the block in Manny Pacquiao’s team and he’s called the crime-fighting cutman. Mike...
Sports
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win, Nadal showdown
4 hours ago
Roger Federer can rack up his 100th win at Wimbledon on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) and set up a blockbuster semifinal...
Sports
Rockets, Pistons, Heat in tug of war for Westbrook?
July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who suddenly finds himself on a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder squad after they traded away Paul George, could be traded to the Houston Rockets, according to reports Sund...
Sports
NBA allows coach's challenge, replay center reviews
4 hours ago
NBA team owners unanimously approved two changes to instant replay rules that will allow a coach's challenge and other video...
Sports
Latest
A few seconds ago
Silver sees free agency changes after NBA star shifts
A few seconds ago
NBA free agency rules need to be revised after a wild week of deals saw superstar talent shifts and player trade demands,...
Sports
1 hour ago
Orphan goes from sniffing 'Rugby' glue to playing for Philippines
By Joshua Melvin | 1 hour ago
Long before Lito Ramirez was one of the Philippines' first homegrown rugby stars he was a six-year-old orphan addicted to...
Sports
2 hours ago
Blazers, Altas squeak past foes in Day 2 of NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The second day of 95th NCAA seniors basketball tournament was certainly not wanting in drama and nailbiters.
Sports
4 hours ago
Thurman has appetite for destruction of 'legend' Pacquiao
4 hours ago
Keith Thurman warned he is targeting the destruction of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao when the two welterweights face...
Sports
14 hours ago
Gilas shows chemistry, fights Mighty to a draw
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Coach Yeng Guiao gave Gilas Pilipinas a high grade after the Nationals battled import-laden Mighty Sports to an 85-85 stalemate...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with