Pacquiao to hold media workout in LA

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao and the rest of his team will open the doors of the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles for his media workout Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), just a little over a week before his showdown with fellow champion Keith Thurman.

The workout will be held in the afternoon at the famous sweatshop (nighttime in Manila), with throngs of mediamen expected to catch a glimpse of the 40-year-old Pacquiao in action.

The Filipino icon loves putting on a show especially in front of a thick crowd, and on Thursday, he will be showcasing the fruit of his hard work the past weeks in Manila and Los Angeles.

Pacquiao is expected to pound the heavy bag and showcase his power and hand speed through several rounds of mitt work. His longtime publicist, Fred Strernburg of Sternburg Communications, said the fighting senator will grant interviews prior to working out.

Members of Team Pacquiao who will also be around for interviews include head trainer Buboy Fernandez, training adviser Freddie Roach, and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune.

Pacquiao is on his last week of training in the City of Angels, and per tradition, he will depart for Las Vegas on Monday afternoon (Sunday in Manila) for fight week. He is eyeing to taint Thurman’s perfect record (the American is 29-0, with 22 knockouts) and unify his WBA “regular” welterweight with his opponent’s “super” title.

For weeks, Pacquiao has endured Thurman’s trash-talking, saying it serves as one of his motivations for winning.

Thurman, though, sang a different tune during a recent conference call with reporters. Instead of being in his usual brash self, the fighter out of Clearwater, Florida was in a cordial mood and had some kind words for Pacquiao.

"He wants to prove his greatness. He's still reaching for greatness at the age of 40 and it's admirable," Thurman said of Pacquiao.

"If Manny Pacquiao is the man that beats me, he's the man that beats me. I'm going to shake his hand after the fight and congratulate him,” he added.

Thurman likewise changed gears regarding his opinion of Pacquiao’s last fight — a one-sided win over Adrien Broner last January.

"I was impressed by his performance against Adrien Broner. It was inspiring. After watching him, I got out into the streets and ran at one in the morning. Because I just watched a 40-year-old man beat a much younger man. Manny has done so much, but he wants to do more," said Thurman.

It remains to be seen if Thurman’s sudden turn will put the usually loudmouthed fighter in Pacquiao’s good graces.