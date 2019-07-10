NEW ON NETFLIX
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. gets his ankles broken by streetball player Larry 'Bone Collector' Williams during a charity basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'KO'ed' at basketball game
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 9:51am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Floyd Mayweather Jr. got more than his money's worth in a chartiy basketball game when he got hit with a mean ankle breaker in Los Angeles on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

During the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge, the retired boxer guarded streetball basketball player Larry "Bone Collector" Williams, and it proved to be fatal.

Williams whipped out mean handles and danced with Mayweather before effectively dropping him on the court.

To flex his muscles at Mayweather even more, Williams sank a step back trey in the undefeated boxer's face.

Much like his Filipino rival Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather is a pretty big basketball fan.

So does this mean Mayweather was finally served his first career L? 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mayweather is now 50-1 ????

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

BASKETBALL BOXING FLOYD MAYWEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manny Pacquiao in good hands with cutman
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
There’s a new man on the block in Manny Pacquiao’s team and he’s called the crime-fighting cutman. Mike...
Sports
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'KO'ed' at basketball game
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
During the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge, the retired boxer guarded streetball basketball player Larry 'Bone Collector'...
Sports
Thurman vows to bring back old self vs Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Keith Thurman is raring to prove that his last fight was a fluke, promising to return to his devastating form against Manny...
Sports
Tim Stewart gains control with 63; Charles Hong, Angelo Que lurk
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Aussie Tim Stewart launched his drive for a Philippine Golf Tour Asia breakthrough in a fashion befitting his 6-foot-6 frame...
Sports
Rockets, Pistons, Heat in tug of war for Westbrook?
July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who suddenly finds himself on a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder squad after they traded away Paul George, could be traded to the Houston Rockets, according to reports Sund...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win, Nadal showdown
1 hour ago
Roger Federer can rack up his 100th win at Wimbledon on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) and set up a blockbuster semifinal...
Sports
1 hour ago
Thurman has appetite for destruction of 'legend' Pacquiao
1 hour ago
Keith Thurman warned he is targeting the destruction of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao when the two welterweights face...
Sports
1 hour ago
NBA allows coach's challenge, replay center reviews
1 hour ago
NBA team owners unanimously approved two changes to instant replay rules that will allow a coach's challenge and other video...
Sports
11 hours ago
Gilas shows chemistry, fights Mighty to a draw
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Coach Yeng Guiao gave Gilas Pilipinas a high grade after the Nationals battled import-laden Mighty Sports to an 85-85 stalemate...
Sports
11 hours ago
Hotshots take 3rd crack at Last 8
11 hours ago
Denied twice over, Magnolia aims to finally get its hands on an outright quarterfinal berth today as it tangles with Rain...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with