WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'KO'ed' at basketball game

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Floyd Mayweather Jr. got more than his money's worth in a chartiy basketball game when he got hit with a mean ankle breaker in Los Angeles on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

During the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge, the retired boxer guarded streetball basketball player Larry "Bone Collector" Williams, and it proved to be fatal.

Williams whipped out mean handles and danced with Mayweather before effectively dropping him on the court.

To flex his muscles at Mayweather even more, Williams sank a step back trey in the undefeated boxer's face.

Much like his Filipino rival Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather is a pretty big basketball fan.

So does this mean Mayweather was finally served his first career L?