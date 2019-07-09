Consistency works for frequent finalist Creamline, says Gumabao

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Creamline successfully booked a seat in the finals after beating Pacifictown Army in the Game Two of the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals last Saturday.

The Cool Smashers' Michele Gumabao attributed the team's continued success to consistency and the ability to stay composed.

"Every finals iba yung kalaban namin. It's good because we know that we are consistent as a team. Consistent in our teamwork, in our preparation, in our practices," she said.

The opposite hitter remarked that their years of experience will prove to be crucial in the finals.

"Karamihan sa amin may experience na playing in the finals... hindi nara-rattle, hindi kinakabahan," she added.

Gumabao said their composure will play a big part in their bid to secure the title. Facing the win-hungry Petro Gazz, the hitter said they will rely on their coach's system.

"It's not the mantra of Creamline na gigil kasi we don't work well that way. Happy lang kami, just relaxed like how Coach Tai is," Gumabao voiced.

"Our aim is just to apply what we're practicing. Everything Coach Tai is teaching us, our coching staff, ma-apply lang namin."

The Creamline Cool Smashers take on the Petro Gazz Angels in Game One of their best-of-three finals series on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan. – Gab Alicaya