PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Dottie Ardina
Symetra Tour File
Strong finish gives Dottie Ardina tie for 15th, P1.3 million purse
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina finally snapped a string of so-so finishes on the LPGA Tour with a superb closing six-under 66, ending up joint 15th in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic won by former world No. 1 Shanshan Feng of China with a final hole birdie in Oneida, Wisconsin yesterday.

Ardina capped her three-day run of under-par cards with six birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 6, finishing with a pair of 33s for a 20-under 268 total and barely missing a Top 10 finish in the $2 million event that featured the world’s best and marked by torrid scoring at the Oneida Nation course.

“I feel like it’s a short game and iron approach shots. The greens are pretty soft, so you can always throw a dart. I really liked the speed of the greens and I think it really fits me,” said Ardina, who had failed to advance in 10 of her 14 tournaments as a full-card holder in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

She earned $25,166 (P1.3 million) for the four-day work that included a 68 and two 67s, just falling a stroke short of a dream top 10 finish but more than enough to build confidence for next week’s Marathon Classic in Ohio.

“Just going to try to enjoy the next few events, hopefully get more top 10 or top 20s to bump up in the money list,” said the ICTSI-backed Canlubang ace.

She refused to be overwhelmed by her top 15 result being a career best as she looks and vows to improve in her next tournaments.

“I’ll take it but it (20-under) is not enough although it’s a good start for the next few weeks,” added Ardina, who actually missed the top 25 in her first appearance at Thornberry Classic in 2017.

But after four-under start, spiked by a closing three-birdie binge at the front, things looked up for the diminutive but talented shotmaker, who finished with just five bogeys against 25 birdies.

She hit all greens on the final day, relying mainly on her skills and talent and listening to her caddy all week for the approach that led her to be so consistent this week.

“I have to be patient, every hole, one shot at a time. Just stay focused and calm,” said Ardina, who hit 44 of 56 fairways in four days, posted a driving average distance of 239 yards, normed 28 putts and missed just 10 greens in four days.

So solid was her iron play that she hit the bunker just once (in the second round) and saved par.

Feng birdied the 18th for a 63 and 29-under 259 and edging erstwhile leader Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (64-260).

DOTTIE ARDINA GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brazil coach tells Messi to show some respect
13 hours ago
Brazil coach Tite told Lionel Messi to show some respect following claims from the Argentina captain that the Copa America...
Sports
Gilas U19 bows out in 14th place
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth had victory within reach but ended up losing to New Zealand, 76-70, in the battle for 13th place in...
Sports
Kyrie Irving officially joins Brooklyn Nets
14 hours ago
Six-time NBA all-star guard Kyrie Irving signed a contract Sunday (Monday Manila time) with the Brooklyn Nets, finalizing...
Sports
Smokin’ gun fires up San Miguel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It didn’t take long for former Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick Chris McCullough to showcase his firepower with...
Sports
Impressive LPU win opens NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 15 hours ago
The match of the opening weekend belonged to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Lyceum of the Philippines University game where...
Sports
Latest
Altas test Cardinals
By Joey Villar | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Six teams led by last year’s Final Four qualifier Perpetual Help see action for the first time this year in a heavy three-game bill in today’s resumption of the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the...
1 hour ago
Sports
POC forms comelec Olympic body eyes July 28 polls
By Olmin Leyba | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board yesterday set things in motion for its July 28 special polls by forming a three-man election commission to be headed by lawyer Rene Sarmiento.
1 hour ago
Sports
Gilas U19 comes home pride intact
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas youth squad may have failed to go deep into the FIBA U19 World Cup wars but head coach Sandy Arespochaga urged his wards to still hold their heads high owing to a proud stand amidst all the adversities...
1 hour ago
Sports
Kenny Bayless to work Manny Pacquiao’s fight
By Joaquin Henson | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Kenny Bayless will mark his 11th fight as a referee in a Manny Pacquiao fight when he enters the ring to work the Filipino’s showdown with Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight unified title at the MGM Grand...
1 hour ago
Sports
Top Pinoy golfers face foreign challenge
July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
They’re all here – from defending champion Jay Bayron to Angelo Que, Miguel Tabuena, Jobim Carlos, Clyde Mondilla and Juvic Pagunsan, all ready and itching to slug it out with a host of foreign aces in...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with