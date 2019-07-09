Foton puts streak on line against Cignal

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking Foton looks to make it three wins in a row when it battles the struggling Cignal in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference today at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

Riding on two straight wins, including a three-set triumph over listless Marinerang Pilipina last Saturday, the Tornadoes come into the 7 p.m match as the slight favorites against the skidding HD Spikers.

Reigning champion Petron and red-hot Generika-Ayala, meanwhile, dispute the solo second spot in the 4:30 p.m. appetizer nearing the end of this All-Filipino tourney’s first elimination round.

The Blaze Spikers and the Lifesavers are currently knotted at second place with identical 4-1 slate just behind leader F2 Logistics which is yet to lose in six matches.

Behind them at third spot are the Tornadoes who are eyeing to add the puzzled HD Spikers to their killing spree after finally rediscovering their touch from a poor start marred by three straight losses.

“We’re taking it slowly and surely. We don’t want to rush ourselves or get too excited,” said head coach Aaron Velez, whose wards, led by Jaja Santiago, Elaine Kasilag, Dindin Manabat and Maika Ortiz, are coming off a clean sweep of the Lady Skippers, 27-25, 25-15, 25-20, the other day.

“It’s good that we’re back on track, but it’s still too early to celebrate,” added Velez, bracing for a strong challenge from Cignal, which is eager to end its own slump.

The HD Spikers actually started the tournament on fire, racking up two straight victories before falling into a sudden three-game slide.