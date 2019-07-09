Rain or Shine taps Carl Montgomery as new import

MANILA, Philippines — With Denzel Bowles ruled out due to knee injury, Rain or Shine is bringing in Carl Montgomery to take its original import’s slot as it shoots for a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The E-Painters were forced to make the switch after Bowles suffered a medial meniscus tear and small medial collateral ligament tear in their 86-84 win over Alaska last Saturday.

Montgomery will have to fill in big shoes left by Bowles (28.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game) as the sixth-running E-Painters (4-5) try to get results against Magnolia tomorrow and San Miguel on Saturday to boost their quarters bid.

“It would be hard to match what Denzel has provided us. But Montgomery will surely be a big help on the defensive end,” said ROS coach Caloy Garcia.

The 6-foot-8 Montgomery last played in the Malaysian League and had previous experiences in Latvia, Estonia and Belgium.