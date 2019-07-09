Altas test Cardinals

MANILA, Philippines — Six teams led by last year’s Final Four qualifier Perpetual Help see action for the first time this year in a heavy three-game bill in today’s resumption of the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Altas will try to duplicate their feat of making the Final Four despite being given little chance last season as they go up against the Mapua Cardinals, who bid goodbye to ex-coach Atoy Co and replaced him with his assistant and multi-titled high school mentor Randy Alcantara. They face off at 2 p.m.

The other games pit Emilio Aguinaldo College with St. Benilde at 12 noon and San Sebastian with Jose Rizal at 4 p.m.

The Las Piñas-based school, however, will be without their source of inside strength in last year’s MVP Prince Eze, who already graduated.

Replacing the 6-9 Nigerian is 6-6 Ben Adamos, a transferee from San Beda.

“We will give him all the minutes that he could handle. We expect a lot from him,” said Perpetual Help coach Frankie Lim referring to Adamos.

Back for Perpetual Help are Edgar Charcos, Kim Aurin, Gelo Razon and Rey Anthony Peralta, vital cogs in the team’s Final Four campaign last year.

Aside from Alcantara, two of the five new coaches this year are also making their debut today – Louie Gonzalez of JRU and Oliver Bunyi of EAC.

Letran’s Boni Tan and Arellano U’s Cholo Martin suffered losses in their first game with their new teams last Sunday at the MOA Arena.