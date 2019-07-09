PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
POC forms comelec Olympic body eyes July 28 polls
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board yesterday set things in motion for its July 28 special polls by forming a three-man election commission to be headed by lawyer Rene Sarmiento.

As directed by the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Council of Asia, the board convened to discuss the vacancies in the executive board, create an independent election body, and set the holding of an extraordinary general assembly on July 18 preparatory to the actual voting.

Sarmiento, a former commissioner for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and head of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), was nominated to chair the POC’s voting body.

Letran’s Fr. Vic Calvo was recommended to join Sarmiento in the panel while a representative from the Philippine Disputes Resolution Center (PDRC) arbitration board is eyed to sit as the third member.

“He (Sarmiento) is known to be independent and credible to be chairman of the election commission of the POC for the July 28 elections,” POC board member and spokesman Robert Mananquil said.

Sarmiento and company, according to Mananquil, will be the ones to formulate the details for the polls, which aims to resolve the long-standing leadership squabbling that made the IOC and the OCA concerned.

“The chairman of the membership commission will submit the list of qualified voters to the election commission afterwhich the election commission will draw up the criteria and guidelines for the candidates based on the POC by-laws,” said Mananquil.

The newly-formed poll body as well as the eventual voting for the vacant positions of POC president, chairman and two board members will be up for discussion and ratification in the extraordinary GA set July 18.

“That extraordinary general assembly will be confined to the issues on election so only qualified and regular voting members – the president or secretary general or authorized vice president of the NSA – will attend it,” said the secretary-general of the billiards association.

The IOC and OCA have both advised they will send observers  to the said GA.

A total of 45 members, including the IOC representative to Phl and two from the athletes commission, will be eligible to vote for the successor to resigned president Ricky Vargas, chairman Bambol Tolentino and board members Clint Aranas and Cynthia Carrion.

As advised by the IOC and OCA, they abstained from yesterday’s board meeting along with those holding disputed positions like immediate past president and secretary general.

Seven “eligible” board members led by first VP Joey Romasanta convened in compliance with the IOC-OCA directive and passed pertinent resolutions for the electoral process.

