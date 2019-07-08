PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Eagle Ace Superal holds her huge FCB Int’l trophy after ruling the 13-14 category.
Superal, Malixi score big in FCB International
(Philstar.com) - July 8, 2019 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipina rising stars primed up for this week’s Junior World as Eagle Ace Superal and Rianne Malixi ruled their respective age-group divisions in varying fashions in the 12th FCG (Future Champions Golf) International Championship at the Singing Hills Golf in El Cajon, California last Friday.

Superal showed some spunk and pulled through in a pressure-packed finish, hitting a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 7 for a huge three-shot swing to salvage an even-par 71 and foil Chinese-Taipei’s Chun-Wei Wu by three in the girls’ 13-14 division with a 141 total.

Wu, who double-bogeyed the seventh, ended up with a 74 for a 144.

Malixi earlier completed a wire-to-wire triumph in the 11-12 play as the reigning Philippine Amateur Open overall champion fired a 69 and 71 for a 140 and routed US-based Thai Natrada Pongsasin (70-74) and Arianna Lau (71-73) of Hong Kong by four.

Wu matched Superal’s opening 70 and the duo, teeing off at the backside of the par-71 Willow Glen, remained tied with eight holes left in the 36-hole championship before the Taiwanese pounced on The Country Club mainstays bogey on No. 2 to take command.

But after both traded bogeys on No. 5, Superal birdied the par-3 No. 6 from six feet and surged ahead as Wu three-putted for bogey. Gaining control and momentum, the younger sister of former US Girls’ Junior champion Princess hacked a solid drive on the next hole to set up an easy birdie then watched her rival succumb to pressure and holed out with a 7.

“Ace took a gamble on No. 7, crossing the lake off the mound that left her with 180 yards to the green and made the birdie. It was a bold move but she did it and earned a three-stroke lead,” said Team TCC coach Nestor Mendoza.

Not even a three-putt miscue on the 17th could shake off Superal, who hit a perfect drive on No. 18 and set up an easy par to wrap up her first major junior crown which Princess also won back in 2010.

Superal and Malixi’s victories should augur well for their campaign in the Junior World, which gathers the world’s leading and rising age-groupers, beginning Tuesday.

Vito Sarines, meanwhile, fell short by one to Benjaming Dong in the boys’ 6-and-under division as the Las Piñas City bet pooled a 133 on 65 and 68, as against the Chinese bet’s 67-65 for a 132.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dottie Ardina sets up best finish in LPGA Tour
By Dante Navarro | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina kept her steady rise to a dream finish, shooting a second straight five-under 67 and moving from a share of 20th to joint 13th as the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic headed to a wild, wooly finale in...
Sports
Kyrie Irving officially joins Brooklyn Nets
2 hours ago
Six-time NBA all-star guard Kyrie Irving signed a contract Sunday (Monday Manila time) with the Brooklyn Nets, finalizing...
Sports
San Miguel, Alaska dispute Legends title
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Unbeaten San Miguel tries to complete a clean sweep of the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off when it collides with longtime rival Alaska in the finale tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Filipino fighter falls to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.
Sports
Wesley closes in on leader
By Edgar De Castro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, clung to a half-point lead after nine rounds, with American Wesley So closing in, at the 2nd Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Sports
Latest
47 minutes ago
Brazil coach tells Messi to show some respect
47 minutes ago
Brazil coach Tite told Lionel Messi to show some respect following claims from the Argentina captain that the Copa America...
Sports
1 hour ago
Superal, Malixi score big in FCB International
1 hour ago
Two Filipina rising stars primed up for this week’s Junior World as Eagle Ace Superal and Rianne Malixi ruled their...
Sports
2 hours ago
Rapinoe shines brightest at story-packed women's World Cup
2 hours ago
The United States cemented their position as the dominant force in women's football on Sunday by winning their fourth World...
Sports
2 hours ago
Valdez, Cool Smashers seek 'happy' PVL finals win
2 hours ago
While defending their PVL title is the obvious objective, “winning it happily” is the ultimate goal for the Cool...
Sports
2 hours ago
Impressive LPU win opens NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The match of the opening weekend belonged to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Lyceum of the Philippines University game where...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with