Valdez, Cool Smashers seek 'happy' PVL finals win

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are off to the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Finals after a straight-set win against PacificTown Army last Saturday.

While defending their title is the obvious objective, “winning it happily” is the ultimate goal for the Cool Smashers.

"Winning the championship is one of our goals, but winning it happily and really all together as a team is really our ultimate goal," she said.

The outside hitter expressed her excitement for the coming finals match with the Petro Gazz Angels and promised to show team unity no matter what happens.

"We hope to win it, we hope to learn talaga. No matter what happens in the finals, we're gonna stick together, we're gonna be one team and we're gonna give our 100%," the captain said.

Creamline outside hitter Michele Gumabao echoed the same sentiment.

"Happy lang kami, just relaxed like how Coach Tai is... basta at the end of everything, kailangan masaya kami," she said.

The Cool Smashers will battle Petro Gazz in Game One of the best-of-three finals on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan. – Gab Alicaya