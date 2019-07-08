Impressive LPU win opens NCAA 95

MANILA, Philippines – NCAA Season 95 has tipped off, and there’s no surprise that San Beda thrashed the Arellano Chiefs, 59-46, for their first win of the year.

But the match of the opening weekend belonged to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Lyceum of the Philippines University game where the latter pulled off an impressive 84-80 win.

Why was it impressive?

For starters, LPU battled all-Filipino; something that was supposedly the trump card of the Knights. And yet, the Pirates beat them at their own game.

And more impressively, despite the presence of Larry Muyang and Jeo Ambohot, the Knights were outrebounded, 46-39, including 18-8 on the offensive boards. And to think that LPU’s Mike Nzeusseu and Jerwin Guinto were unavailable for the game, Letran was still outrebounded.

Alvin Baetiong, who played well during the summer, was declared ineligible after playing in the MPBL. So LPU’s win is even more impressive as they played a lot of guards, swingmen and stretch players.

No Pirate secured double figures in board work as they rebounded by committee. That allowed LPU to get out on the break where they left Letran in the dust, 16-6, and in second chance points, 11-10.

The Brothers Marcelino — Jaycee and Jayvee — once more wreaked havoc on an opposing team. The twins combined for 42 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. As we said in our preseason preview, they have to elevate the level of their game. But it is also crucial that Jayson David approximate CJ Perez to a certain degree. He did get a crucial steal in the last minute of the game off Jerrick Balanza and that shows what he can do on defense. He just needs to pick it up offensively as he finished with six points, three rebounds and three steals.

And the inside game — a problem for Lyceum in the past three seasons — saw the Pirates score as many inside points as Letran, with 44 apiece.

I like how LPU coach Topex Robinson gave meaningful playing time to all his players (save for Spencer Pretta who only played three minutes). The other 10 players all played more than 12 minutes each.

Letran, on the other hand, saw five players (Jerrick Balanza, Larry Muyang, Renato Ular, Jeo Ambohot and Tommy Olivario) play heavy minutes.

In fact, I was a bit surprised to see Allen Mina — who was probably their best player of the preseason — not play much. And Christian Balagasay was on the bench again.

With no sure date for the return of Nzeusseu and Guinto, LPU has to be creative once more because dangerous Emilio Aguinaldo College is on deck Friday, July 12. Letran might gain a bit of a respite with Arellano University on their radar.