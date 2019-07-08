PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jayvee Marcelino and the LPU Pirates engaged in a back-and-forth battle against the Letran Knights in their NCAA Season 95 opener at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Sunday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Impressive LPU win opens NCAA 95
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2019 - 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines – NCAA Season 95 has tipped off, and there’s no surprise that San Beda thrashed the Arellano Chiefs, 59-46, for their first win of the year.

But the match of the opening weekend belonged to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Lyceum of the Philippines University game where the latter pulled off an impressive 84-80 win.

Why was it impressive?

For starters, LPU battled all-Filipino; something that was supposedly the trump card of the Knights. And yet, the Pirates beat them at their own game.

And more impressively, despite the presence of Larry Muyang and Jeo Ambohot, the Knights were outrebounded, 46-39, including 18-8 on the offensive boards. And to think that LPU’s Mike Nzeusseu and Jerwin Guinto were unavailable for the game, Letran was still outrebounded.

Alvin Baetiong, who played well during the summer, was declared ineligible after playing in the MPBL. So LPU’s win is even more impressive as they played a lot of guards, swingmen and stretch players.

No Pirate secured double figures in board work as they rebounded by committee. That allowed LPU to get out on the break where they left Letran in the dust, 16-6, and in second chance points, 11-10.

The Brothers Marcelino — Jaycee and Jayvee — once more wreaked havoc on an opposing team. The twins combined for 42 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. As we said in our preseason preview, they have to elevate the level of their game. But it is also crucial that Jayson David approximate CJ Perez to a certain degree. He did get a crucial steal in the last minute of the game off Jerrick Balanza and that shows what he can do on defense. He just needs to pick it up offensively as he finished with six points, three rebounds and three steals.

And the inside game — a problem for Lyceum in the past three seasons — saw the Pirates score as many inside points as Letran, with 44 apiece.

I like how LPU coach Topex Robinson gave meaningful playing time to all his players (save for Spencer Pretta who only played three minutes). The other 10 players all played more than 12 minutes each.

Letran, on the other hand, saw five players (Jerrick Balanza, Larry Muyang, Renato Ular, Jeo Ambohot and Tommy Olivario) play heavy minutes.

In fact, I was a bit surprised to see Allen Mina — who was probably their best player of the preseason — not play much. And Christian Balagasay was on the bench again. 

With no sure date for the return of Nzeusseu and Guinto, LPU has to be creative once more because dangerous Emilio Aguinaldo College is on deck Friday, July 12. Letran might gain a bit of a respite with Arellano University on their radar.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dottie Ardina sets up best finish in LPGA Tour
By Dante Navarro | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina kept her steady rise to a dream finish, shooting a second straight five-under 67 and moving from a share of 20th to joint 13th as the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic headed to a wild, wooly finale in...
Sports
Wesley closes in on leader
By Edgar De Castro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, clung to a half-point lead after nine rounds, with American Wesley So closing in, at the 2nd Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Sports
San Miguel, Alaska dispute Legends title
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Unbeaten San Miguel tries to complete a clean sweep of the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off when it collides with longtime rival Alaska in the finale tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Filipino fighter falls to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.
Sports
Nietes’ big splash
By Bill Velasco | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Four-division world boxing champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes is looking for a big splash.
Sports
Latest
4 minutes ago
Superal, Malixi score big in FCB International
4 minutes ago
Two Filipina rising stars primed up for this week’s Junior World as Eagle Ace Superal and Rianne Malixi ruled their...
Sports
38 minutes ago
Rapinoe shines brightest at story-packed women's World Cup
38 minutes ago
The United States cemented their position as the dominant force in women's football on Sunday by winning their fourth World...
Sports
49 minutes ago
Valdez, Cool Smashers seek 'happy' PVL finals win
49 minutes ago
While defending their PVL title is the obvious objective, “winning it happily” is the ultimate goal for the Cool...
Sports
58 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving officially joins Brooklyn Nets
58 minutes ago
Six-time NBA all-star guard Kyrie Irving signed a contract Sunday (Monday Manila time) with the Brooklyn Nets, finalizing...
Sports
1 hour ago
Impressive LPU win opens NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The match of the opening weekend belonged to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Lyceum of the Philippines University game where...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with