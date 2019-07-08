TNT earns twice-to-beat edge

MANILA, Philippines — The hottest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup stayed on fire, booking a spot in the Top 2 and earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinal round.

Showing no sign of slowing down, the sizzling TNT Katropa led by the triple-double-posting Terrence Jones nipped Blackwater Elite, 115-97, to stretch their streak to seven games and clinch the win-once quarters incentive with their 9-1 card last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jones filled up his statline with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists, finishing in double digits in the three departments for the third time, as he sparked the game-changing 23-7 blast in the second canto that enabled TNT to seize control, 57-34.

With Jones efficiently finding open men, five of his local teammates – Troy Rosario (14), Jayson Castro (13), RR Pogoy (12) Brian Heruela (12) and Don Trollano (11) – scored in double figures in the comprehensive W against the quarterfinals-qualified Elite (6-4).

“It’s all about defense, really. We were locked in on defense and we’re able to make stops that led to transition baskets. Hopefully, we can sustain it going to our next game and the quarters,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena.

Later, Justin Brownlee sparkled with 49 and 20 plus seven feeds as defending champion Barangay Ginebra clobbered Magnolia, 102-81, to claim the fourth outright quarters seat.

The Gin Kings trailed 0-10 but fought their way back into the game en route to their sixth victory in 10 starts. The Hotshots slid to 5-4 overall.

The scores:

First Game

TNT 115 – Jones 36, Rosario 14, Castro 13, Heruela 12, Pogoy 12, Trollano 11, A. Semerad 8, Magat 4, Casino 3, Taha 2, Reyes 0, Golla 0, D. Semerad 0.

Blackwater 97 – Parks 21, Digregorio 19, Maliksi 16, Blair 16, Belo 10, Sumang 4, Alolino 3, Banal 2, Dario 2, Sena 2, Desiderio 2, Cortez 0, Tratter 0, Al-Hussaini 0, Jose 0.

Quarterscores: 25-23, 60-43, 91-66, 115-97

Second Game

Ginebra 102 – Brownlee 49, Aguilar 18, Pringle 13, Tenorio 12, Thompson 5, Slaughter 2, Mariano 2, Caguioa 1, Caperal 0, Devance 0.

Magnolia 81 – Farr 34, Barroca 16, Sangalang 14, Jalalon 8, Lee 5, Brondial 4, Melton 0, Herndon 0, Pingris 0.

Quarterscores: 18-23, 46-47, 78-64, 102-81