PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jones filled up his statline with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists, finishing in double digits in the three departments for the third time, as he sparked the game-changing 23-7 blast in the second canto that enabled TNT to seize control, 57-34.
TNT earns twice-to-beat edge
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The hottest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup stayed on fire, booking a spot in the Top 2 and earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinal round.

Showing no sign of slowing down, the sizzling TNT Katropa led by the triple-double-posting Terrence Jones nipped Blackwater Elite, 115-97, to stretch their  streak to seven games and clinch the win-once quarters incentive with their 9-1 card last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jones filled up his statline with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists, finishing in double digits in the three departments for the third time, as he sparked the game-changing 23-7 blast in the second canto that enabled TNT to seize control, 57-34.

With Jones efficiently finding open men, five of his local teammates – Troy Rosario (14), Jayson Castro (13), RR Pogoy (12) Brian Heruela (12) and Don Trollano (11) – scored in double figures in the comprehensive W against the quarterfinals-qualified Elite (6-4).

“It’s all about defense, really. We were locked in on defense and we’re able to make stops that led to transition baskets. Hopefully, we can sustain it going to our next game and the quarters,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena.

Later, Justin Brownlee sparkled with 49 and 20 plus seven feeds as defending champion Barangay Ginebra clobbered Magnolia, 102-81, to claim the fourth outright quarters seat.

The Gin Kings trailed 0-10 but fought their way back into the game en route to their sixth victory in 10 starts. The Hotshots slid to 5-4 overall.

The scores: 

First Game

TNT 115 – Jones 36, Rosario 14, Castro 13, Heruela 12, Pogoy 12, Trollano 11, A. Semerad 8, Magat 4, Casino 3, Taha 2, Reyes 0, Golla 0, D. Semerad 0.

Blackwater 97 – Parks 21, Digregorio 19, Maliksi 16, Blair 16, Belo 10, Sumang 4, Alolino 3, Banal 2, Dario 2, Sena 2, Desiderio 2, Cortez 0, Tratter 0, Al-Hussaini 0, Jose 0.

Quarterscores: 25-23, 60-43, 91-66, 115-97

Second Game

Ginebra 102 – Brownlee 49, Aguilar 18, Pringle 13, Tenorio 12, Thompson 5, Slaughter 2, Mariano 2, Caguioa 1, Caperal 0, Devance 0.

Magnolia 81 – Farr 34, Barroca 16, Sangalang 14, Jalalon 8, Lee 5, Brondial 4, Melton 0, Herndon 0, Pingris 0.

Quarterscores: 18-23, 46-47, 78-64, 102-81

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pirates outgun Knights in NCAA opener
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Lyceum Pirates started their NCAA Season 95 campaign on a high note after thwarting the Letran Knights, 84-80, in their...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
The Filipino fighter falls to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.
Sports
San Beda stymies pesky Arellano to open four-peat bid
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Three-time defending champions San Beda Red Lions had to power through a gritty Arellano Chiefs squad to win their NCAA Season...
Sports
National team stalwarts Valdez, Morado call for long-term programs, preparation
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Following a dismal performance by the Philippine Under-23 women's team in the 2019 Thailand Open Sealect Tuna Volleyball Championships,...
Sports
Wesley closes in on leader
By Edgar De Castro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, clung to a half-point lead after nine rounds, with American Wesley So closing in, at the 2nd Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Smokin’ gun fires up San Miguel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It didn’t take long for former Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick Chris McCullough to showcase his firepower with...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pirates, Red Lions live up to ‘NCAA’ billing
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Beda launched its four-peat feat bid with a bang by outplaying host Arellano U, 59-46, yesterday at the start of the 95th...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas U19 bows out in 14th place
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth had victory within reach but ended up losing to New Zealand, 76-70, in the battle for 13th place in...
Sports
1 hour ago
Jakub Langhammer, Dimity Lee Duke rule duathlon in Davao
1 hour ago
Jakub Langhammer rode on his superb biking skills to end a long quest for a local crown while Aussie Dimity Lee Duke dominated...
Sports
Dottie Ardina sets up best finish in LPGA Tour
By Dante Navarro | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina kept her steady rise to a dream finish, shooting a second straight five-under 67 and moving from a share of 20th to joint 13th as the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic headed to a wild, wooly finale in...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with