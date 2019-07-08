PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Chris McCullough
Smokin’ gun fires up San Miguel
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It didn’t take long for former Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick Chris McCullough to showcase his firepower with San Miguel Beer in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. In his San Miguel debut as Charles Rhodes’ replacement import, the 6-8 1/2 stretch forward from New York erupted for 47 points to lead the Beermen to a 109-105 win over NLEX at the MOA Arena last Friday.

More than McCullough’s explosive start, the win snapped San Miguel’s two-game losing streak and raised the team’s record to 3-5 with three contests left in its elimination schedule. San Miguel battles Phoenix at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, Rain Or Shine in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday and Meralco at the Big Dome on July 17.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with Charles,” said San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla. “We had a 2-5 record with him as we got off to a bad start after winning the Philippine Cup. We just thought we needed a change and find a player who could help us turn things around.”

McCullough, 24, was a timely discovery. He was the Nets’ first round pick in 2015 and was only 20 in his first NBA appearance. McCullough was a highly-touted recruit from Syracuse University even if he played only 16 games as a freshman in 2014-15, his stint cut short by an ACL injury. The Nets took a chance on McCullough even if he was injured and didn’t play until four months after the season started. It’s the same gamble that Brooklyn made in signing up injured Kevin Durant a few days ago.

McCullough earned $3.8 Million playing in 59 games, including four starts, over three NBA seasons with Brooklyn and Washington. He averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds, spending more time in the NBA G-League than the NBA itself. Looking to sharpen his skills overseas, McCullough saw action with Shanxi Zhongyu in China and in Puerto Rico before landing in the PBA. His ultimate goal is to return to the NBA but for the moment, he’s committed to bring San Miguel to the championship.

“Chris had a good first game with NLEX,” said Abanilla. “He’s more of a stretch four who can handle the ball. We’re hoping we can get that chemistry as quickly as we can and get those Ws going. Because he can play multiple positions in the PBA, I think he’ll be able to complement JuneMar (Fajardo), Arwind (Santos) and the others, depending on the schemes that coach Leo (Austria) has in mind.”

Abanilla said although relatively young, McCullough’s high basketball IQ accounts for his maturity. “His wingspan of about 7-3 is incredible,” said Abanilla. “So far, so good, in terms of coachability. When we were talking, he told me he wants to go back to the NBA and have another shot. Hopefully, he’s able to hone his skills internationally to make it happen.”

Rhodes, a former Best Import awardee, didn’t do badly for San Miguel in terms of personal stats but as Abanilla noted, the team needed to change its course. Rhodes will leave Manila today. “He understands the situation especially after losing to Columbian (134-132 in overtime) in his last game,” added Abanilla. Rhodes averaged 26 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 38 minutes in seven games. With Rhodes in harness, San Miguel defeated only Blackwater and Alaska.

McCullough’s first overseas assignment was in China and it lasted only three games. “It was a really different experience,” he said in ridiculousupside.com. “Everything from the atmosphere, the air quality, no one speaks English, it was a big change out there. I had to wash my own laundry, wash my own jersey. I had to learn a little bit of Chinese to somehow speak to them but I figured it out.” He wound up averaging 15.7 points in 26.2 minutes.

McCullough had a forgettable career in the NBA and it’s something he hopes to reverse. “That’s what I’m working on, to get back to the NBA where I need to be,” he said. In his PBA debut, McCullough hit 17-of-30 field goals, including 6-of-12 triples, in 34 minutes before fouling out. The game also marked Terrence Romeo’s reactivation from the injury list and the spitfirish guard chipped in six points and four assists in 15 minutes off the bench.

BASKETBALL CHRIS MCCULLOUGH PBA SAN MIGUEL BEER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pirates outgun Knights in NCAA opener
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Lyceum Pirates started their NCAA Season 95 campaign on a high note after thwarting the Letran Knights, 84-80, in their...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
The Filipino fighter falls to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.
Sports
San Beda stymies pesky Arellano to open four-peat bid
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Three-time defending champions San Beda Red Lions had to power through a gritty Arellano Chiefs squad to win their NCAA Season...
Sports
National team stalwarts Valdez, Morado call for long-term programs, preparation
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Following a dismal performance by the Philippine Under-23 women's team in the 2019 Thailand Open Sealect Tuna Volleyball Championships,...
Sports
Wesley closes in on leader
By Edgar De Castro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, clung to a half-point lead after nine rounds, with American Wesley So closing in, at the 2nd Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
TNT earns twice-to-beat edge
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The hottest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup stayed on fire, booking a spot in the Top 2 and earning a twice-to-beat...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pirates, Red Lions live up to ‘NCAA’ billing
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Beda launched its four-peat feat bid with a bang by outplaying host Arellano U, 59-46, yesterday at the start of the 95th...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas U19 bows out in 14th place
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth had victory within reach but ended up losing to New Zealand, 76-70, in the battle for 13th place in...
Sports
1 hour ago
Jakub Langhammer, Dimity Lee Duke rule duathlon in Davao
1 hour ago
Jakub Langhammer rode on his superb biking skills to end a long quest for a local crown while Aussie Dimity Lee Duke dominated...
Sports
Dottie Ardina sets up best finish in LPGA Tour
By Dante Navarro | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina kept her steady rise to a dream finish, shooting a second straight five-under 67 and moving from a share of 20th to joint 13th as the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic headed to a wild, wooly finale in...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with