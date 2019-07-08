Smokin’ gun fires up San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines — It didn’t take long for former Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick Chris McCullough to showcase his firepower with San Miguel Beer in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. In his San Miguel debut as Charles Rhodes’ replacement import, the 6-8 1/2 stretch forward from New York erupted for 47 points to lead the Beermen to a 109-105 win over NLEX at the MOA Arena last Friday.

More than McCullough’s explosive start, the win snapped San Miguel’s two-game losing streak and raised the team’s record to 3-5 with three contests left in its elimination schedule. San Miguel battles Phoenix at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, Rain Or Shine in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday and Meralco at the Big Dome on July 17.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with Charles,” said San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla. “We had a 2-5 record with him as we got off to a bad start after winning the Philippine Cup. We just thought we needed a change and find a player who could help us turn things around.”

McCullough, 24, was a timely discovery. He was the Nets’ first round pick in 2015 and was only 20 in his first NBA appearance. McCullough was a highly-touted recruit from Syracuse University even if he played only 16 games as a freshman in 2014-15, his stint cut short by an ACL injury. The Nets took a chance on McCullough even if he was injured and didn’t play until four months after the season started. It’s the same gamble that Brooklyn made in signing up injured Kevin Durant a few days ago.

McCullough earned $3.8 Million playing in 59 games, including four starts, over three NBA seasons with Brooklyn and Washington. He averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds, spending more time in the NBA G-League than the NBA itself. Looking to sharpen his skills overseas, McCullough saw action with Shanxi Zhongyu in China and in Puerto Rico before landing in the PBA. His ultimate goal is to return to the NBA but for the moment, he’s committed to bring San Miguel to the championship.

“Chris had a good first game with NLEX,” said Abanilla. “He’s more of a stretch four who can handle the ball. We’re hoping we can get that chemistry as quickly as we can and get those Ws going. Because he can play multiple positions in the PBA, I think he’ll be able to complement JuneMar (Fajardo), Arwind (Santos) and the others, depending on the schemes that coach Leo (Austria) has in mind.”

Abanilla said although relatively young, McCullough’s high basketball IQ accounts for his maturity. “His wingspan of about 7-3 is incredible,” said Abanilla. “So far, so good, in terms of coachability. When we were talking, he told me he wants to go back to the NBA and have another shot. Hopefully, he’s able to hone his skills internationally to make it happen.”

Rhodes, a former Best Import awardee, didn’t do badly for San Miguel in terms of personal stats but as Abanilla noted, the team needed to change its course. Rhodes will leave Manila today. “He understands the situation especially after losing to Columbian (134-132 in overtime) in his last game,” added Abanilla. Rhodes averaged 26 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 38 minutes in seven games. With Rhodes in harness, San Miguel defeated only Blackwater and Alaska.

McCullough’s first overseas assignment was in China and it lasted only three games. “It was a really different experience,” he said in ridiculousupside.com. “Everything from the atmosphere, the air quality, no one speaks English, it was a big change out there. I had to wash my own laundry, wash my own jersey. I had to learn a little bit of Chinese to somehow speak to them but I figured it out.” He wound up averaging 15.7 points in 26.2 minutes.

McCullough had a forgettable career in the NBA and it’s something he hopes to reverse. “That’s what I’m working on, to get back to the NBA where I need to be,” he said. In his PBA debut, McCullough hit 17-of-30 field goals, including 6-of-12 triples, in 34 minutes before fouling out. The game also marked Terrence Romeo’s reactivation from the injury list and the spitfirish guard chipped in six points and four assists in 15 minutes off the bench.