Players from the participating schools join the traditional parade during yesterday’s opening of the NCAA Season 95.
Pirates, Red Lions live up to ‘NCAA’ billing
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda launched its four-peat feat bid with a bang by outplaying host Arellano U, 59-46, yesterday at the start of the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

Cameroonian Donald Tankoua bulldozed his way to a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Lions took the first win that set in motion its quest of a fourth straight title.

Youthful James Canlas and Evan Nelle showed they’re the rightful heir to the throne vacated by Lions Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon, and combined for 19 points, 12 caroms and seven assists.

Kent Salado carried most of the fight for the Chiefs and exploded for 13 first-half points to keep his team within a point, 24-23, at the break.

But the swarming San Beda defense held him to just five points the rest of the way to finish with a game-best 18.

Earlier, Lyceum of the Philippines University banked on twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino in the stretch as the Pirates hacked out a come-from-behind 84-80 victory over Letran.

The Marcelinos combined for all but two of the Pirates’ last 16 points in the final five minutes to turn a six-point deficit into a four-point victory in a big comeback and start to their title campaign for the third straight season.

Jaycee topscored with 24 points he spiked with six rebounds, five assists and three steals while Jayvee had 18 points, six boards and two assists as LPU hurdled its first assignment minus its former stars CJ Perez and MJ Ayaay, who are now in the pros.

“The energy they bring to the team is really something,” said LPU coach Topex Robinson of the Marcelinos. “They’re a sight to behold. How I wish they still have five more years left for us.”

Down 68-74 with less than five minutes to go, the Pirates went to the Marcelinos, who rose to the challenge and took turns to anchor the team’s decisive 16-6 windup.

The scores:

First Game

LPU 84 – Marcelino JC 24, Marcelino JV 18, Caduyac 16, Santos 8, David 6, Yong 3, Navarro 3, Ibanez 2, Valdez 2, Tansingco 2, Pretta 0

Letran 80 – Balanza 19, Muyang 14, Ular 12, Ambohot 10, Olivario 8, Caralipio 5, Batiller 4, Reyson 3, Mina 3, Yu 2, Balagasay 0

Quarterscores: 17-21; 47-39; 64-62; 84-80

Second Game

San Beda 59 – Tankoua 13, Canlas 10, Nelle 9, Bahio 6, Doliguez 6, Oftana 6, Carino 3, Abuda 2, Alfaro 2, Soberano 2, Etrata 0, Noah 0, Cuntapay 0, Obenza 0, Visser 0.

Arellano U 46 – Salado 18, Sablan 7, Arana 4, Bayla 4, Espiritu 4, Talampas 4, Gayosa 3, Sunga 2, Alcoriza 0, Concepcion 0, Oliva 0, Santos 0, Segura 0, Sacramento 0.

Quarterscores: 15-7; 24-23; 43-35; 59-46

95TH NCAA BASKETBALL
