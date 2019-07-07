San Miguel, Alaska dispute Legends title

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten San Miguel tries to complete a clean sweep of the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off when it collides with longtime rival Alaska in the finale tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. with the Beermen looking to edge out the Milkmen and be crowned inaugural champions of this tournament organized by the UNTV and the PBA Legends Foundation for the benefit of retired pro-cagers who are in need.

Prior to that, Ginebra and Purefoods dispute the third place in the first game at 6 p.m.

SMB and Alaska arranged a gigantic championship duel after dispatching rivals Purefoods and Ginebra, respectively, in the semifinals last week held at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Beermen prevailed over the Hotdogs, 79-70, while the Milkmen thumped the Gin Kings, 84-69.

Gunner Kiko Adriano paced the Beermen in that win with 24 points and three rebounds while former two-time MVP Danny Ildefonso hauled down a double-double of 19 markers and 14 boards.

Against the Milkmen though, the other SMB standouts led by 1990 MVP Allan Caidic together with Dondon Hontiveros, Danny Seigle, Chris Calaguio and Nic Belasco are tipped to come out in full force to complete the squad’s sweep bid.