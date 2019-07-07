PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
3 Pinoys share MGM spotlight
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - July 7, 2019 - 8:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino fighters – flyweight Genesis Libranza of Agusan del Sur, featherweight John Leo Dato of La Union and welterweight Jay-Ar Inson of Davao del Sur – will see action in the undercard of the mainer between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight unified title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 20.

There are 110 scheduled rounds in 11 bouts arranged by MP Promotions in cooperation with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and matchmaker Tom Brown, sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The bill features five 12-rounders, including four to be shown on pay-per-view in the US. Eight countries are represented in the blockbuster event – the Philippines, US, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Nigeria and Turkey.

The Pacquiao-Thurman duel will highlight the PPV cablecast. The three other matches in the PPV show are Cuba’s Yordanis Udas against the US’ Omar Figueroa, Kazakhstan’s Sergey Lipinets against the US’ John Molina Jr. and Mexico’s Luis Nery against the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Payano for the WBC Silver bantamweight crown.

Two fights will be covered by FOX Sports – Caleb Plant against Mike Lee in an All-American battle of undefeated boxers for the IBF supermiddleweight title and 6-5 Efe Ajabga of Nigeria against 6-3 Ali Eren Demirezen of Turkey in a 10-round clash between undefeated heavyweights. 

Libranza, 25, and Inson, 28, are in Pacquiao’s stable. Dato, 26, was born in Bangar, La Union and resides in Santa Maria, California. Known as “The Lion,” Dato turned pro in 2016 and has fought exclusively in the US and Mexico. His record is 11-0-1, with seven KOs. He’s coming off a six-round win by decision over German Meraz, a veteran of 119 fights, last June. Dato will go up against Mexican southpaw Juan Antonio Lopez whose record is 14-6, with six KOs.

Libranza was scheduled to face Nicaragua’s Carlos Buitrago in the Pacquiao-Adrien Broner undercard last January but the fight was cancelled when his opponent scaled five pounds over the limit. MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons found another date for Libranza to see action and last Feb. 9, he outpointed Mexico’s Gilberto Mendoza to raise his record to 18-1, with 10 KOs. In the Pacquiao-Thurman undercard, Libranza will battle another Mexican, Carlos Maldonado, whose record is 11-3, with seven KOs. Maldonado, 28, dropped a 10-round decision to McWilliams Arroyo in his most recent outing in Puerto Rico last February.

Inson, the Philippine welterweight titleholder, fought in the Pacquiao-Broner undercard last January and lost a split eight- round decision to Jonathan Steele. He was down in the first round but rallied to win the nod of one of the three judges. Inson will get a chance to redeem himself against Mexico’s Mahonri Montes on July 20. Montes, 29, is a veteran with a 35-9-1 record, including 24 KOs. Inson’s record is 18-2, with 12 KOs.

