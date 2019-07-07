Luzon Breeders Cup unfolds Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Bannered by 140 confirmed entries and with P10 million guaranteed prize at stake, the 2019 Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) finally starts with a bang on Friday at Pasay City Cockpit.

The Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA), headed by its president Nick Crisostomo, organized the LBC in partnership with breeders associations, cockpit owners/operators in Luzon and Sagupaan Agricultural Products Inc.

Godo Beltran, owner of the newly- built GPB Mayon Cockpit in Albay, topped the 2018 LBC which drew 946 entries.

“We are expecting to double the number of entries this year,” said Crisostomo.

The complete schedule at Pasay Cockpit: July 12, 19, 22 and 26 (set A), Aug. 2, 9, 12 and 16 (set B), Aug. 19 and 23 (set C) and Aug. 26 and 30 (4 -stag finals).

The LBC is Luzon’s answer to the popular ‘early bird’ stag derbies of Mindanao, according Crisostomo.

For more infos, contact 0945-4917474 (Erica), 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 843-1746 and 816 -6750.