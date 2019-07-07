PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Donald Tankoua and the San Beda Red Lions staved off a tough Arellano Chiefs challenge in their NCAA Season 95 opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
San Beda stymies pesky Arellano to open four-peat bid
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2019 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time defending champions San Beda Red Lions had to power through a gritty Arellano Chiefs squad to win their NCAA Season 95 opener, 59-46, at the Mall of Asia Arena here in Pasay on Sunday.

James Kwekuteye, Donald Tankoua and the Lions had their work cut out for them as a tough challenge from Arellano had the defending champions at the ropes until the second half.

The returning Kent Salado led the way for the Chiefs, finishing with 18 points.

Despite a strong start, San Beda had to fend off Arellano's challenge.

When the defending champions got some breathing room, the Chiefs just came storming back to keep it close.

Arellano had even held the lead in the third quarter, but an unanswered 9-0 run to end the third period proved to be the difference.

The Arellano Chiefs couldn't overcome the deficit in the final canto.

