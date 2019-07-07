PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jayvee Marcelino and the LPU Pirates engaged in a back-and-forth battle against the Letran Knights in their NCAA Season 95 opener at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Sunday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Pirates outgun Knights in NCAA opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2019 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates started their NCAA Season 95 campaign on a high note after thwarting the Letran Knights, 84-80, in their season opener at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Sunday.

The two-time runners-up came out victorious in their first NCAA game without former MVP CJ Perez.

LPU came out strong, uncorking a 6-0 run after tip-off. But foul trouble plagued the Pirates and gave Letran a chance to pounce.

Led by Jeo Ambohot, the Knights stepped on the gas pedal and took an eight-point lead, 18-10.

LPU wasn't about to take it lying down, with the Pirates slowly chipping away at Letran’s lead.

With Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino at the helm, the Pirates completed the comeback to tie the game 23-all early in the second quarter. After that, Letran struggled to get any offensive rhythm with the Pirates' stingy defense.

In the first half alone, LPU forced 14 turnovers.

Ambohot and Jerrick Balanza tried to shift the momentum back to Letran's side late in the game, but the Pirates did just enough to stave them off.

Both teams engaged in back-and-forth runs in the second half, with Letran coming back to lead by as much as six. But LPU was able to claw back and hang on for the win.

Clutch offensive plays from the Marcelinos sealed the deal for LPU in the final minute.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Filipino fighter falls to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.
Sports
Wesley closes in on leader
By Edgar De Castro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, clung to a half-point lead after nine rounds, with American Wesley So closing in, at the 2nd Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Sports
Gilas still searching for first win in FIBA U19
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth squad’s drought seemed to be endless as it suffered another blowout loss, this time at the hands...
Sports
Somodio predicts Thurman downfall
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Marvin Somodio, once Freddie Roach’s chief assistant, is back on Manny Pacquiao’s training team and said yesterday...
Sports
Thurman to Pacquiao: Go play basketball
By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Speaking recently on Premier Boxing Champion’s Face to Face, the undefeated fighter out of Clearwater, Florida insists...
Sports
Latest
6 hours ago
National team stalwarts Valdez, Morado call for long-term programs, preparation
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Following a dismal performance by the Philippine Under-23 women's team in the 2019 Thailand Open Sealect Tuna Volleyball Championships,...
Sports
17 hours ago
Columbian stuns Phoenix
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Columbian Dyip continued their giant-killing ways in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, taking down contender Phoenix Pulse,...
Sports
17 hours ago
Tornadoes register second straight win
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Previously struggling Foton finally regained its fiery form, dispatching listless Marinerang Pilipina in three sets, 27-25,...
Sports
17 hours ago
Ardina makes cut with 67
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Dottie Ardina finally put together a pair of impressive rounds that netted her a joint 20th place, easing through the weekend...
Sports
17 hours ago
Philippines men’s volley squad scores
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Rebisco-Philippines turned back Fine Chef Phitsanulok, 17-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20, yesterday to register its first win in...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with