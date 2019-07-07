PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2019 - 11:36am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Arthur Villanueva failed to snatch a world title for the third time in his career after bowing to WBC bantamweight champion and Frenchman Nordine Oubaali Saturday night in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Oubaali defeated Villanueva in the beginning of the seventh round after the Filipino decided to surrender the match. 

Villanueva went down in the middle of the sixth round.

The Filipino fighter fell to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.

He had previously failed in his world title attempts versus McJoe Arroyo and Zolani Tete in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

