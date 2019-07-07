Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Arthur Villanueva failed to snatch a world title for the third time in his career after bowing to WBC bantamweight champion and Frenchman Nordine Oubaali Saturday night in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Oubaali defeated Villanueva in the beginning of the seventh round after the Filipino decided to surrender the match.

Bantamweight world titlist Nordine Oubaali (16-0, 12 KOs), 32, of France, retained his belt for the first time as he dominated Arthur Villanueva (32-4-1, 18 KOs), 30, of the Philippines, in a sixth-round knockout victory on Saturday on the ESPN+ card at... https://t.co/u35VUfrX8X — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) July 6, 2019

Villanueva went down in the middle of the sixth round.

The Filipino fighter fell to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.

He had previously failed in his world title attempts versus McJoe Arroyo and Zolani Tete in 2015 and 2017, respectively.