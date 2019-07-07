PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
National team standouts Jia Morado (L) and Alyssa Valdez (R) called for long-term programs and preparation after a dismal outing from the Philippine U23 squad in the 2019 Thailand Open Sealect Tuna Volleyball Championships
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
National team stalwarts Valdez, Morado call for long-term programs, preparation
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2019 - 10:57am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Longer preparations and programs are key to improving the country's international showings in women's volleyball, national standouts Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado said.

Following a dismal performance by the Philippine Under-23 women's team in the 2019 Thailand Open Sealect Tuna Volleyball Championships, Valdez and Morado couldn't help but lament the lack of preparation.

"They're going up against teams who've been training together for years. It's all about preparation talaga, especially at that level," Morado said in the Creamline Cool Smasher's post-game press conference.

"Hindi lang pwedeng saglit lang na training and then isasabak na kaagad," she said.

The U-23 squad, led by their Creamline teammate Celine Domingo, suffered a beating at the hands of the Okayama Seagulls, 9-25, 14-25, 4-25 last Friday.

While Valdez agrees it was still a good form of experience for the young Filipina squad, the result could've been a bit different if they had longer preparation and a better program at their side.

"Training is really important... I think the program has to be in line with everything," Valdez said.

"Everyone starts from there naman but... kung maiiwasan natin na ganun yung ipapakita natin by just really preparing for our country," she added.

Fellow Cool Smasher Michelle Gumabao, also had some thoughts to share on the national squad.

"We're just starting internationally but the most important thing is we don't stay there. Ang problem kasi recently [we] start, then back to start... Walang aggressive improvement," Gumabao said.

Morado agreed, saying that improvement in the program is all that the players really want.

"That's all the players are waiting for lang naman talaga eh... ready naman kami to play anytime. I think it's just the long term program na magdadala sa amin doon," Morado said.

The next big tournament for the national team comes later this year when we host the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Pressure will be on the Pinay volleybelles as they attempt to make it to the podium on home soil.

ALYSSA VALDEZ CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS JIA MORADO VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley closes in on leader
By Edgar De Castro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, clung to a half-point lead after nine rounds, with American Wesley So closing in, at the 2nd Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Sports
Thurman to Pacquiao: Go play basketball
By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Speaking recently on Premier Boxing Champion’s Face to Face, the undefeated fighter out of Clearwater, Florida insists...
Sports
Somodio predicts Thurman downfall
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Marvin Somodio, once Freddie Roach’s chief assistant, is back on Manny Pacquiao’s training team and said yesterday...
Sports
Philippines men’s volley squad scores
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Rebisco-Philippines turned back Fine Chef Phitsanulok, 17-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20, yesterday to register its first win in...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Filipino fighter falls to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.
Sports
Latest
13 hours ago
Columbian stuns Phoenix
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Columbian Dyip continued their giant-killing ways in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, taking down contender Phoenix Pulse,...
Sports
13 hours ago
Tornadoes register second straight win
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Previously struggling Foton finally regained its fiery form, dispatching listless Marinerang Pilipina in three sets, 27-25,...
Sports
13 hours ago
Gilas still searching for first win in FIBA U19
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth squad’s drought seemed to be endless as it suffered another blowout loss, this time at the hands...
Sports
13 hours ago
Ardina makes cut with 67
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Dottie Ardina finally put together a pair of impressive rounds that netted her a joint 20th place, easing through the weekend...
Sports
NCAA Season 95 gets going
By Joey Villar | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) kicks off Season 95 today with an exciting double-header and an opening ceremony that will provide a fiesta atmosphere at the MOA Arena.
13 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with