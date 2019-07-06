PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Kuttika Kaewpin and the Creamline Cool Smashers advance to the Finals after dominating the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers in Game 2 of the PVL Reinforced Conference Semifinals on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline blasts Army, seals PVL finals return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2019 - 5:58pm

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers made easy work of PacificTown Army in Game Two of their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinal series, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13, on Saturday in the Ynares Sports Center here.

They advance to their third straight Finals berth in the PVL.

Kuttika Kaewpin and Alyssa Valdez led the Cool Smashers in imposing their will on the Lady Troopers.

PacificTown was unable to grasp any form of momentum all-game long.

The Creamline Cool Smashers will take on the Petro Gazz Angels in a best-of-three Finals series that begins on Wednesday, July 10.

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS PVL VOLLEYBALL
