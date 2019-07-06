PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
The Petro Gazz Angels book their first ever PVL Reinforced Conference Finals berth after making quick work of BanKo Perlas here in the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz routs BanKo to book PVL finals berth
(Philstar.com) - July 6, 2019 - 3:48pm

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels advanced to the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference finals after crushing BanKo in Game Two of the semifinals, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17, at the Ynares Sports Center here on Saturday.

An all-around team effort from the Angels staved off any offensive momentum on BanKo's side.

Petro Gazz once again leaned on Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson on offense.

Locals Jeanette Panaga and Cherry Nunag also played well in the finals berth-clinching victory.

They now await the winner of the semifinals series between the Creamline Cool Smashers and PacificTown Army.

Game One of the finals is scheduled on Wednesday, July 10.

