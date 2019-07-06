LA Clippers rock NBA by landing Leonard, Paul George

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The LA Clippers are looking like the biggest winners this NBA offseason so far with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly heading to the California-based squad.

After days of speculation on the reigning Finals MVP's decision after his one year stint in Toronto, it's been reported that Leonard has agreed to a four-year, $142 million max contract.

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He's signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Sources: As expected, Kawhi Leonard: four-year, $142M maximum contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

George, on the other hand, was traded to the Clippers in exchange for a record-setting collection of draft choices.

The George trade also includes shipping off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to LA.

Sources: Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari, to deliver Kawhi Leonard who he wanted to partner with: Paul George. https://t.co/4bGpMNat8K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on the developments.