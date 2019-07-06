PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
In this file photo taken on June 12, 2019 Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball on offense against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports on late July 5, 2019. Leonard, a 28-year-old forward, is coming off a championship campaign in his only season with the Toronto Raptors, earning his second NBA Finals MVP in the process.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images North America / AFP
LA Clippers rock NBA by landing Leonard, Paul George
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2019 - 3:16pm

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The LA Clippers are looking like the biggest winners this NBA offseason so far with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly heading to the California-based squad.

After days of speculation on the reigning Finals MVP's decision after his one year stint in Toronto, it's been reported that Leonard has agreed to a four-year, $142 million max contract.

George, on the other hand, was traded to the Clippers in exchange for a record-setting collection of draft choices.

The George trade also includes shipping off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to LA.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on the developments.

