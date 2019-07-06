PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Blackwater’s Stephon Blair and Magnolia’s Rob Herndon, left, and James Farr fight for position for a rebound.
Joey Mendoza
Elite check slump, gain quarters
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2019 - 12:00am

Games today (MOA Arena)

4:30 p.m. – Phoenix Pulse vs Columbian Dyip

6:45  p.m. – Alaska vs Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines — With a line of heroes led by Roi Sumang showing up, Blackwater ended a two-game slump with a 104-99 overtime verdict over Magnolia and booked a quarterfinal ticket in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at the MOA Arena.

Sumang fired a team-high 19, including nine in extra time, while Mike Digregorio (15), Allein Maliksi (14), debuting import Stephon Blair (14) and Rayray Parks (11) turned in twin-digit productions as the Elite regained their winning ways and more importantly barged into the playoffs with their 6-3 card.

“It was a close game throughout but credit to the players, they didn’t waver and stuck to our game plan on both ends,” said coach Aries Dimaunahan, who steered the Elite to the Last-8 on his first tournament.

“I’m very happy for the franchise. Last conference, we were deadlast and now we’re in the playoffs. This is a testament on how the management is willing to help us, how the players are playing for one another to get into the playoffs. But work doesn’t stop here,” he also said.

By snapping the five-game streak of the Hotshots (5-3), the Elite handed second-running NorthPort the twice-to-beat bonus in the quarters with its 8-2 slate and edge against its pursuers on head-to-head tiebreak.

Sumang, who, aside from netting his conference best output also dished out six assists, touched off Blackwater’s overtime pullaway with a clutch bucket, two freebies and a booming trey for a 94-87 cushion going to the last 2:06.

Magnolia kept on fighting back but Maliksi, Parks and Sumang mopped it up for the Elite, who finally had an import after playing all-Filipino in their last two assignments, both losses.

Blair complemented his 14-point tally with the same number of rebounds and five blocks.

“He’s still jetlagged but our import was out there helping us get rebounds and blocks,” said Dimaunahan.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Pulse and Alaska seek to close in on the Top 5 squads as they shoot for their fifth wins against separate opponents in the Petron Blaze Saturday Special also at the MOA Arena.

Later, Chris McCullough delivered a monster 47-point, 10-rebound PBA debut as San Miguel survived a sputtering endgame in winning over NLEX, 109-105, and giving its bid for the quarters a boost.

The Beermen, who seized control with a McCullough-led 46-17 exchange in the third quarter but lost steam in the fourth, improved to 3-5 while sending the Road Warriors reeling to 2-8.

 

The scores: 

First Game

Blackwater 104 – Sumang 19, Digregorio 15, Maliksi 14, Blair 14, Parks 11, Belo 9, Al-Hussaini 9, Alolino 5, Cortez 4, Sena 4, Banal 0.

Magnolia 99 – Lee 25, Farr 23, Jalalon 14, Barroca 13, Brondial 6, Sangalang 4, Dela Rosa 4, Melton 3, Pingris 3, Herndon 2, Pascual 2, Simon 0. 

Quarterscores: 23-23, 39-43, 61-61, 84-84, 104-99

Second Game

San Miguel 109 – McCullough 47, Standhardinger 12, Lassiter 11, Cabagnot 11, Fajardo 8, Pessumal 8, Romeo 6, Santos 3, Rosser 2, Ross 1.

NLEX 105 – Ashaolu 31, Tiongson 14, Cruz 11, Erram 10, Paniamogan 8, Soyud 7, Quinahan 7, Galanza 5, Rios 4, Varilla 3, Ighalo 3, Lao 2, Taulava 0.

Quarterscores: 25-24, 52-51, 97-69, 109-105 

