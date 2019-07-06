PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Cignal’s Rachel Ann Daquis hits a looper over Generika- Ayala’s Jaime Lavitoria in their game Thursday in Silay City. The Lifesavers prevailed, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12.
Petron, Foton look to get going in Malolos visit
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2019 - 12:00am

Games today (Malolos Sports and Convention Center)

4 p.m. – Marinerang Pilipina vs Foton

6 p.m. – Petron vs PLDT

MALOLOS CITY, Philippines — From a trip to the South, the Philippine Superliga swings over to the North, featuring an exciting All-Filipino Conference double-header at the Malolos Convention Center.

Reigning champion Petron (3-1) takes center stage at 6 p.m. looking to get its good run going against the slumping PLDT (2-3) in a bid to gain a share of second spot with red-hot Generika-Ayala (4-1) behind unbeaten leader F2 Logistic (6-0).

Both the rampaging Lifesavers and the unblemished Cargo Movers scored a pair of wins in the stops of the PSL All-Filipino Conference Spike on Tour in Cadiz City then in Silay City in Negros Occidental earlier this week.

The 4 p.m. appetizer pits Foton (3-1) and Marinerang Pilipina (0-4).

After crashing back to earth with a four-set loss to fierce rival F2 Logistics last Thursday, the back-to-back All-Pinoy titlists Blaze Spikers showed their heart with a come-from-behind, five-set win over Cignal.

Head coach Shaq De Los Santos liked what he saw from his wards who displayed poise and grit coming from a stinging defeat.

“I’m glad that the team chose to stay together after our loss (against F2). That’s why we were able to recover in our previous game,” said De Los Santos, also the national team mentor for the coming Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

Still, De Los Santos remains wary of the Power Hitters who are poised to offer an equally tough challenge in their mission to notch their fourth win in five games.

