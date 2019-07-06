Jaworski to fete Ginebra 3x3 champions

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra legend Robert Jaworski will award the championship trophy and the P250,000 cash prize to the champions of this year’s Ginebra 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan basketball tournament tomorrow at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Ginebra 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan is the first-of-its kind nationwide grassroots basketball program initiated by Ginebra San Miguel and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) to help scout for the best basketball talents around the country.

A total of 16 teams representing Manila, Cebu, Davao, Caloocan, Quezon, Iloilo, Bulacan, Cagayan de Oro, Tarlac, Cavite, Samar, Rizal, Pangasinan, Batangas, Bataan and Pampanga were to slug it out in the national finals yesterday at Robinsons Place Manila. The final two teams move forward to the championship round at the Big Dome.

Aside from the main 3x3 tournament, a slam-dunk competition and 3-point shoot-out were featured during the National Finals. For more updates, check out Ginebra San Miguel official Facebook page www.facebook.com/barangayginebra or website www.ginebra.com.ph.