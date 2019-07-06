PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Robert Jaworski
Jaworski to fete Ginebra 3x3 champions
(The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra legend Robert Jaworski will award the championship trophy and the P250,000 cash prize to the champions of this year’s Ginebra 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan basketball tournament tomorrow at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Ginebra 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan is the first-of-its kind nationwide grassroots basketball program initiated by Ginebra San Miguel and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) to help scout for the best basketball talents around the country.

A total of 16 teams representing Manila, Cebu, Davao, Caloocan, Quezon, Iloilo, Bulacan, Cagayan de Oro, Tarlac, Cavite, Samar, Rizal, Pangasinan, Batangas, Bataan and Pampanga were to slug it out in the national finals yesterday at Robinsons Place Manila. The final two teams move forward to the championship round at the Big Dome.

Aside from the main 3x3 tournament, a slam-dunk competition and 3-point shoot-out were featured during the National Finals. For more updates, check out Ginebra San Miguel official Facebook page www.facebook.com/barangayginebra or website www.ginebra.com.ph.

ROBERT JAWORSKI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thurman to Pacquiao: Go play basketball
By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Speaking recently on Premier Boxing Champion’s Face to Face, the undefeated fighter out of Clearwater, Florida insists...
Sports
Ardina finishes strong, shoots 68
9 hours ago
Dottie Ardina birdied the last three holes at the front to fire a four-under 68 but still trailed Chinese Yu Liu by six at...
Sports
Continuing the legacy: Young baller pursues late uncle's dream
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Reyes' uncle, former PBA player Bryan Gahol, had died in an unfortunate car accident in 2014.
Sports
Samboy wheeled on stage
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PBA legend Samboy Lim would’ve skywalked his way to center stage in his prime but now wheelchair-bound, he was in tears...
Sports
Reports: Bucks near deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Initially reported by Gaszetta.gr, the Bucks are planning to sign Thanasis to a two-year fully guaranteed contract worth $3...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Elite check slump, gain quarters
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
With a line of heroes led by Roi Sumang showing up, Blackwater ended a two-game slump with a 104-99 overtime verdict over...
Sports
1 hour ago
Somodio predicts Thurman downfall
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Marvin Somodio, once Freddie Roach’s chief assistant, is back on Manny Pacquiao’s training team and said yesterday...
Sports
1 hour ago
Petron, Foton look to get going in Malolos visit
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
From a trip to the South, the Philippine Superliga swings over to the North, featuring an exciting All-Filipino Conference...
Sports
1 hour ago
Miciano shines with five medals in Asean age group chessfest
1 hour ago
International Master John Marvin Miciano, with the backing of Go For Gold, bagged five medals in the 20th Asean Age Group...
Sports
1 hour ago
Nadal gets last laugh in clash with Kyrgios
1 hour ago
LONDON – Rafael Nadal may not end up winning a third Wimbledon singles title but he will take joy from having beaten...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with