Wright rejoins Gilas pool
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Pulse gunner Matthew Wright has joined the Gilas Pilipinas pool, giving the team added firepower and a deeper talent pool as coach Yeng Guiao prepares to finalize his roster for the FIBA World Cup by next week.

“His games just speak for themselves, he’s playing well, he’s shooting well,” Guiao said of the Fil-Canadian, who led the Fuel Masters to back-to-back wins over NorthPort and Ginebra with averages of 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists and overall norms of 21.38 markers on a 38 percent three-point marksmanship and 41 percent field goal clip overall in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“Of course we understand that we have to have as many shooters as we can in the team and he was with the team before so he’s also quite familiar with myself and the system I run so hindi gaano mahirap ang adjustment,” he added.

Wright, who previously suited up for the Phl quintet in the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup qualifier, attended his first practice with the WC pool Thursday night.

“I’ve always wanted to come back and at least get me a chance to be with the team. Now that I’m back, I intend to make the most of it,” said the Phoenix star. 

Wright hooked up with a pool that also includes new faces CJ Perez and Robert Bolick as well as holdovers like June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood, Kiefer Ravena, Paul Lee, Marc Barroca, Japeth Aguilas and Marcio Lassiter.

Naturalized player Andray Blatche is expected to plane in by July 12 or 13 yet instead of July 8 as he attends a court hearing of his son’s custody in the US first.

“As soon as Andray comes in, we already have 13 or 14 in the final list and he’ll be No. 15. That would be the team we’ll work with. The World Cup is approaching so we need to bring the team together already,” said Guiao.

Gilas is slated to play Jones Cup-bound Mighty Sports in a tune-up next week to step up on its preparations for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 worlds.      

FIBA WORLD CUP GILAS PILIPINAS
1 hour ago
