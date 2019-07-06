‘Let General Assembly speak, break impasse’

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas yesterday said he is one with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in recognizing the General Assembly’s power to ultimately decide the solution to the POC’s long-standing leadership issues.

The IOC and OCA sent another letter to the POC executive board last July 4, giving fresh guidelines on how to go about with Monday’s special board meeting while emphasizing the role of the POC membership as the supreme decider.

The letter was made in the wake of two parallel notices for the July 8 board meeting issued by different groups.

“We are of the opinion that the parties involved should refrain from making their own interpretation of the applicable rules of the POC Constitution, which should ultimately be left for the governing bodies of the POC, in this case, the General Assembly, as the supreme decision-making body of the POC to which members of the POC executive board are accountable,” the joint IOC-OCA letter said.

Vargas agreed.

“The letter emphasized that ultimately, it’s the decision of the General Assembly that should be followed. I wholeheartedly agree. Let the members be heard. I urge them to speak out, take up the sword and get involved,” Vargas said in a statement.

“This is a crucial time when the collective wisdom of the General Assembly is most needed. May we be guided by the Almighty in our thoughts, actions and decisions,” he added.

In the communication, IOC director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations James MacLeod and OCA director general and technical director Husain Al-Musallam said any individual whose position is disputed and/or may be subject to interpretation should abstain from the meeting “to avoid any further disputes or challenges and in the interest of the POC as an institution.”

They specifically named the positions of president (Vargas), chairman (Bambol Tolentino), two board members who resigned (Clint Aranas and Cynthia Carrion), immediate past president (Peping Cojuangco), and secretary general (Patrick Gregorio and Charlie Ho).

Vargas and Tolentino said they are heeding the IOC and OCA.

“I was prepared to attend the POC board meeting until I read the last letter from IOC-OCA which I determined was unfavorable to my attendance. I decided against attending the said meeting,” Vargas said. “I had hoped to be of help in clarifying several issues currently confronting the POC but I will accept the advice from IOC-OCA not to be at the said meeting.”

Tolentino is on the same page, saying he “will abide by the advisories from the gentlemen from the IOC and OCA who have been keenly following the developments here to help us find a solution.”

Tolentino has expressed his intention to run as president, and felt that, “It’s best that I inhibit myself from the said (board) meeting” on Monday.

“I am hopeful that in the immediate future, this crisis will dissipate, with the cooperation of all, especially our fellow sports leaders in the National Sports Associations,” said Tolentino.